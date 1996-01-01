Other opportunities

If you do not find any suitable roles, you can register your interest for future opportunities here.

When you register, simply note that you are expressing interest in a discipline (rather than applying for a specific role). When you express interest, our recruiters will be able to contact you with any future opportunities in your interest area.

We currently have various roles across the following fields:

Customer service



Digital

Engineering

Finance

Human Resources

Operations

Procurement

Project management

Sales

Marketing





At bp we are supporting you with:



Fast-track recruitment

Job-matching

Support with work permit





We offer all of our employees:

Employee Assistance Programme: juridical & psychological help

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams

Learning opportunities, language courses and other development opportunities

We are one of the world’s biggest energy companies, reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide our customers with heat, light and mobility, and the energy we produce powers economic growth.

Reimagine your career and help our business tackle the future’s greatest challenges.