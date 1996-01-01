Other opportunities

Site traffic information and cookies

We are offering fast-tracked application opportunities to those displaced by the crisis in Ukraine
Search and apply
If you do not find any suitable roles, you can register your interest for future opportunities here.

 

When you register, simply note that you are expressing interest in a discipline (rather than applying for a specific role). When you express interest, our recruiters will be able to contact you with any future opportunities in your interest area.

 

We currently have various roles across the following fields:

  • Customer service
  • Digital
  • Engineering
  • Finance
  • Human Resources
  • Operations
  • Procurement
  • Project management
  • Sales
  • Marketing

At bp we are supporting you with:

  • Fast-track recruitment
  • Job-matching
  • Support with work permit

We offer all of our employees:

  • Employee Assistance Programme: juridical & psychological help
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams
  • Learning opportunities, language courses and other development opportunities

 

We are one of the world’s biggest energy companies, reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide our customers with heat, light and mobility, and the energy we produce powers economic growth.  

 

Reimagine your career and help our business tackle the future’s greatest challenges. 

Join our team today

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

