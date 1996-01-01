Solar & Onshore wind energy

Lightsource bp

Through our 50-50 joint venture with Lightsource bp, we are advancing solar energy projects across the United States.

Lightsource bp currently has sixteen US solar projects operating in eight states — Alabama, California, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Texas; with thirteen more projects under construction in six states – Louisiana, Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Collectively, these projects could generate around 2.2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable electricity – enough to power more than 380,000 homes each year.

In Pennsylvania, a Lightsource bp project now meets 25% of Penn State University’s statewide electricity needs for its more than 100,000 students with 150,000 solar panels installed across three sites. Meanwhile, in Texas, Lightsource bp’s Impact Solar farm generates 450,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of solar power annually which is enough to power the equivalent of 41,000 Texas homes per year. At the Impact Solar farm, Lightsource bp is managing vegetation to support pollinator populations, establishing shelters for a variety of wildlife groups, protecting 50 acres of woodland habitat near the site and caring for more than 1,500 sheep that “mow the lawn” naturally.

In April 2021, Lightsource bp signed new power purchase agreements with Amazon, McDonald’s and eBay. The solar projects, located in Ohio and Louisiana, will provide a total of 720 megawatts (MW) and help these companies meet their sustainability goals and advance their commitment to climate action.