Hull

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet
We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will need to innovate at pace, and we are proud to be establishing the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK.

Our site

Building on a 55-year heritage in Hull, our global centre brings together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to our planet. 

 

This multi-disciplinary group will collaborate on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and technoeconomic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability.

Our latest jobs

We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in world class laboratory and demonstration plant facilities.

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

