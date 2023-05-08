There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our Trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading and bespoke financial structures, this part of bp enables over 12,000 customers to make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.
Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, Trading & shipping is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero whilst delivering distinctive competitive advantage. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key to helping us continue to be one of the world’s leading energy traders.
That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. By joining Trading & shipping, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse and high performing teams around.
Now that you know a little more about what we do, we’d like to take the opportunity to share some details around how we do it and why our approach makes us stand out from the crowd.
Our Trading & shipping programme is global in nature, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development and support wherever you’re based. Alongside this, the rotational structure of our programme has been developed to give you choices that will challenge you in many different ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to take your career in the direction that suits you best.
The learning and education team will be on hand to ensure that you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll be involved in new and exciting projects, such as unexplored areas of analysis, optimization or commercial opportunity. And, whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our Trading & shipping programme is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.
We have designed the programme to enable flexibility, whereby we will discuss your development track preference during the application process and how your preference aligns with your performance in the selection process. Once you have joined bp and become part of the trading & shipping development programme we will consider changes to your development track within the first year. The decision to change tracks will be based upon your performance in your 1st year job rotation and the 1st year assessments. Please note if you enter the programme under the general track, we will work with you to determine your specific track within your 1st year at bp. Rest assured that wherever you go at bp, you’ll have a supportive, collaborative team on your side.
When you join our energy trading team, you’ll be part of managing our trades on many of the major energy commodity exchanges and the OTC markets as well as our daily exposure to global currencies and interest rate fluctuations.
You’ll have the opportunity to experience different trading disciplines and styles from physical trading to paper trading and may even have the opportunity to specialize in quantitative or financial markets trading. Beyond that, you’ll have the chance to work across rotations, including market analytics, physical operations, chartering, and working as a trading analyst for one of our trading benches.
As an analyst, you’ll have the opportunity to directly influence the bottom line as part of a highly commercial and skilled team. Working in the fast-paced world of our trading floors and with access to vast amounts of data and information, you’ll focus on driving continued growth in trading profits and acting as a subject matter expert on energy market fundamentals.
Our analytics organisation includes specialists working in market analytics, structuring and data science. And depending on your focus, possible rotations in data strategy, in market analytics on the cross-bench team or with a specific trading bench, or in structuring where you will be supporting the origination of many exciting new projects across the oil, gas, power and low carbon markets.
Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy and supplying our customers with the fuels they need.
You’ll help to ensure we make the best use of our investments. We want you to be in the best position to propose new and creative ways to maximise value.
There are many commercial teams responsible for building and maintaining key relationships, developing unique solutions to address bp’s and our customer’s business needs and creating additional value for our trading business. Our rotations include marketing & origination, structured products, trading operations, chartering and strategy.
