As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading and bespoke financial structures, this part of bp enables over 12,000 customers to make the most of their assets – all while offering people like you an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.
Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, trading & shipping is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero whilst delivering distinctive competitive advantage. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key to helping us continue to be one of the world’s leading energy traders.
That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. By joining trading & shipping, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse and high performing teams around.
Now that you know a little more about what we do, we’d like to take the opportunity to share some details around how we do it and why our approach makes us stand out from the crowd.
Our trading & shipping internship programme is a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer. Each intern will be placed in a team and is expected to be an integral part of the team’s success. You’ll benefit from training, development and support.
The learning and education team will be on hand to ensure you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and commercial opportunities. And, whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our trading & shipping internship programme is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.
Our 3,000 strong international team works tirelessly every day to ensure bp's oil, gas and refined products get to the people and businesses who need them, wherever they are in the world
bp invests in world-class systems to ensure that information on the supply and demand of oil and gas flows seamlessly to the teams that need it most
It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career