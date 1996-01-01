Please note: You can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year, then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
No matter where you join bp Angola – whether you join us in business, engineering or science– you’ll be part of a company committed to growing our business – and your career.
bp Angola offers graduate opportunities in our upstream business, offering a world of opportunity to work on different projects alongside different teams and in some cases, in different areas.
Whatever your role, you’ll receive the training, support and guidance you need to build a more rewarding career with bp.
View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step and take a look at our hints and tips from graduates and the recruitment team.
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process
In addition to offering the educational assistance programme, bp in Angola offers a scholarship programme aimed at candidates who are pursuing a degree in engineering or the sciences, and who meet other key requirements. Recently, we’ve awarded scholarships to students studying at overseas universities.
bp is one of the largest foreign investors in Angola, having invested more than $30 billion as at the end of 2018
From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business