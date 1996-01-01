Site traffic information and cookies

Angola

We’re looking for people to join us in a variety of roles across our business
Search and apply

To find a suitable role, use our candidate matching tool below. Here you’ll find the position that’s right for you and be given the opportunity to apply.

 

Please note: You can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year, then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

bp in Angola

No matter where you join bp Angola – whether you join us in business, engineering or science– you’ll be part of a company committed to growing our business – and your career.

Graduate programmes

bp Angola offers graduate opportunities in our upstream business, offering a world of opportunity to work on different projects alongside different teams and in some cases, in different areas.

Rewards and benefits

  • A highly competitive salary
  • Additional financial rewards for individual or team performance
  • Flexible working hours
  • Share scheme
  • Private medical insurance
  • Retirement plan
  • Transportation allowance
  • Lunch allowance
  • Minimum 22 days holiday on top of public holidays
  • Housing loan
  • Charitable donations matching scheme
  • Christmas allowance and 13th month payment at year end

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • To apply for any of our graduate programmes you must be an Angolan national with a strong academic background
  • You will need to have gained a relevant degree (BSc/MSc) within the last three years and have less than three years’ professional experience
  • You will also need the interest, determination and passion it takes to flourish

 

Whatever your role, you’ll receive the training, support and guidance you need to build a more rewarding career with bp.

Graduate / intern application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step and take a look at our hints and tips from graduates and the recruitment team.

Tips and advice

Scholarship programme

In addition to offering the educational assistance programme, bp in Angola offers a scholarship programme aimed at candidates who are pursuing a degree in engineering or the sciences, and who meet other key requirements. Recently, we’ve awarded scholarships to students studying at overseas universities.

