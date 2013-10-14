Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Australia and New Zealand
  6. Co-operative programmes

Co-operative programmes

The co-op programme provides penultimate year students with the chance to gain experience in a real job where you can apply the knowledge you have gained at university while continuing to develop your technical and business skills
On this page
Search and apply
Reward and benefits
Co-op programme eligibility
Application process
Tips and advice
Dates for the diary

Applications for our 2024 co-op opportunities will open in May 2023

Search and apply

Rewards and benefits

  • 12-months of paid work experience on a competitive fixed-term base salary.
  • Personal development and training.
  • Applicable annual leave entitlements, plus any public holidays and flexible working hours.
  • The chance to get involved in a wide range of social activities.

 

As part of your co-op with us, you’ll have the opportunity to:

 

  • Do real work and projects that enable bp, our stakeholders and our customers from the moment you start with us.
  • Receive training and development on everything from technical to relationship building.
  •  Enjoy access to business leaders, networking opportunities and mentoring support.
 
 

Co-op programme eligibility

Smiling student using a tablet computer --- Image by © Wavebreak Media Ltd/Veer/Corbis

What are the key criteria to apply to bp’s Global Business Services’ (GBS) co-operative programme?

 

  • Australian citizen or permanent resident.
  • Penultimate year or graduating year of study.
  • Studying a relevant degree.
  • Available to work full-time for the 12-month period.
  • Work experience working within a retail and/or customer service environment is preferable.
  • Volunteer and/or leadership experience is also preferable.

When must I complete my degree by?

 

  • Our co-operative programme is open to university students in their penultimate year or graduating year of study. This means you will be either graduating by January 2025 or January 2026.

 

I'm a mature-age student. Can I apply?

 

  • bp celebrates and strives for diversity in our workplace. We welcome all applications that meet our key criteria.

 

What documentation do I need to submit when I apply?

 

  • The two main pieces would be your resume and academic transcript.  If you hold a visa, you will also need to provide a copy of your valid visa and passport.


I’m an international student / on a visa. Can I still apply?

 

  • You must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident to apply.
     

Application process

Application process infographic

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Got more questions? Click here to view our full list of FAQs.

Dates for the diary

 

Applications for our 2024 co-op opportunities will open in May 2023. 

 

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

 

Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Australia

Find out about our operations in Australia and beyond

bp in New Zealand

We believe we have a positive role to play in meeting growing energy demand around the world

Fuelling the flying kangaroo

Air BP supplies historic 17-hour flight