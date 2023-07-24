Site traffic information and cookies

Retail apprenticeship programme

Reimagine retail with us while training to be a leader in customer service and retail operations and be a part of our journey to net zero at bp, where we are reimagining energy for people and our planet. At bp retail, we’re on a journey to be the leading fuels retailer across Australia, while providing excellent service to over 60 million customers every year
Programme overview
Apprenticeship programme eligibility
Reward and benefits
Application process
Diversity, equity & inclusion
Tips and advice

Applications open from 24 July 2023 to 4 September 2023

bp retail employee in a store

Ready to fast track your career? Join us and get accredited training to be in a leadership role within a year!

Programme overview

This is a two-year programme with full-time commitment and great progression opportunities into bp retail in Australia.

 

Kick-start your career (year one)
 

During your first year in the retail apprenticeship programme, you will be working full-time as a customer service representative at our retail stores, whilst being provided regular paid study leave to complete a Certificate III in Retail.

 

You will gain on-the-job experience providing great customer service to your community, making their day better by serving great cups of Wild Bean coffee.

 

Retail management training (year two)

 

Following successful completion of Certificate III,  you can progress to study a Certificate IV in Retail Management, whilst working full-time in a store leadership position. 

 

You will gain on-the-job retail leadership experience in a bp retail site close to your community, while growing your knowledge and skills in retail operations. This is a great pathway to broader leadership roles and will help set you up for an exciting career with bp. 

Please note: This programme is a pilot and will be running in selected states in Australia (QLD, NSW, WA) only.

Apprenticeship programme eligibility

Wild Bean Cafe customer and bp employee

You can apply to join the bp retail apprenticeship programme if you are:

 

  • An Australian citizen or permanent resident.
  • A New Zealand passport holder and have been in Australia for 6 months or more.

There are no academic qualifications required for this programme. School leavers are strongly encouraged to apply. 

Rewards and benefits

  • Full-time salary and benefits.
  • Regular paid study time.
  • Fuel discount.
  • Discount for in-store products.
  • Progression into leadership roles.
  • Australian accredited training.
  • Free on-site parking.
  • Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

Application process

Application process infographic

Diversity, equity & inclusion

Australia has a strong and proud history of working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Through our Reconciliation Action Plan, we’re committed to our Indigenous communities.

 

At bp, we support our LGBTQ+ employees by creating an inclusive and supportive working culture where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. Read about bp Pride.  

Tips and advice

