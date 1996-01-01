Azerbaijan events

Early career opportunities Join us for an interactive session packed with valuable insights into our early careers opportunities. You'll get the lowdown on the skills you need, insider advice on acing the recruitment process, and an authentic glimpse into life at bp — from the vibrant work culture to the exciting challenges of the role.

Whether you're dreaming of a career or just exploring your options, this is your chance to get ahead. Register now and take your first step towards an exciting future.

Interviews & assessment centres

Ready to tackle technical interviews with confidence? Join us for an engaging session where you'll get advice on navigating interviews like a pro. One of your recruiter's will reveal strategies, share real-life experiences, and answer your questions about what it takes to succeed. From solving complex problems to showcasing your skills, this webinar will equip you with everything you need to make a lasting impression. Don't miss out - register now and unlock the secrets to technical interview success!