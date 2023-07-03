Discovery weeks

Electrical engineering bp discovery week

bp will host discovery week in Baku this July. This opportunity will be open to students studying electrical and electronic engineering, physics and graduating in 2024 and 2025.

This one-week journey will provide an insight into the opportunities within the energy industry and how you could develop your future career as an engineer or scientist at bp.

During the event at our Baku office, winners will have an opportunity to increase awareness in electrical engineering discipline in bp - learn more about our bp internship and graduate opportunities, hear from senior employees about their roles, and network with current graduates.

Electrical engineering discovery week is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.