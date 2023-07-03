Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Discovery weeks

Discovery weeks

Get your own perspective of bp by gaining real-world skills at our discovery weeks
Woman and man engineers working together

Electrical engineering bp discovery week

bp will host discovery week in Baku this July. This opportunity will be open to students studying electrical and electronic engineering, physics and graduating in 2024 and 2025. 

 

This one-week journey will provide an insight into the opportunities within the energy industry and how you could develop your future career as an engineer or scientist at bp.  

 

During the event at our Baku office, winners will have an opportunity to increase awareness in electrical engineering discipline in bp - learn more about our bp internship and graduate opportunities, hear from senior employees about their roles, and network with current graduates.  

 

Electrical engineering discovery week is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Apply now

Eligibility criteria

 

  • Azerbaijani citizenship
  • Electrical and electronic engineering, physics bachelor and master students graduating in 2024 and 2025
  • Intermediate level of English

 

Application process

 

  • Online application form where you can give us all key information
  • Online situation judgement tests/ability tests
  • Applications are now open and will close 3 July 2023
Apply now

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

#MyBPInternship: Aydan

bp interns around the world took to their own social media channels to share some of their internship highlights

Caspian calling

As bp and its partners agree with the Government of Azerbaijan to extend production from one of the country’s largest oil fields

bp in Azerbaijan

We aspire to be a valued, trusted and long-term partner in the development of Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon resources