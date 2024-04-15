Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Scholarships

Scholarships

The perfect start to your journey with bp
Graduates in a bp frame
At bp, our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and the planet. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our future talent scholarship is all about.


Open to university students graduating in 2026, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future.

Who can apply

  • Female students, citizens of Azerbaijan and due to graduate in 2026.
  • Studying:
    • Geology, geophysics, and petrophysics
    • Petroleum and reservoir engineering
    • Drilling engineering
    • Various engineering disciplines (industrial, project, mechanical, chemical, automation, electrical, civil, subsea, and pipeline)

On our scholarship programme you will

  • Learn about bp
  • Get inspired by our strategy and 2050 aims
  • Join exclusive engagement events to kickstart your journey with us
  • Discover diverse career pathways within our business
  • Work with your peers on a group challenge
  • Acquire skills and knowledge to prepare you for future internships
  • Nomination for a company award to support your undergraduate journey

Launch Your Career with bp

 

Become a future talent scholar and accelerate your path to success. Don't miss this opportunity to fast-track your way to a technical interview and potentially secure a 2025 internship with bp.

 

Apply now and be part of our mission to reimagine energy for generations to come!

 

Applications open now and close on 15 April 2024.

Apply now

Application process

Application process infographic

Applications open now and close on 15 April 2024.

Apply now

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
BP Early Careers, Houston, TX.

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
X

Related content

#MyBPInternship: Aydan

bp interns around the world took to their own social media channels to share some of their internship highlights

Life@bp

Find out more about our culture, how you can progress your career and learn about bp's total rewards package

bp in Azerbaijan

We aspire to be a valued, trusted and long-term partner in the development of Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon resources