Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. India
  6. Shipping cadets
  7. Deck cadet

Deck cadet

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

When you finish your training, you’ll have internationally recognized qualifications
On this page
What you can expect
Learning and development
Qualificiations
Search and apply

Search and apply

Applications are now closed

What you can expect

You’ll split your time between deck operations (such as chipping rust off metalwork) and bridge / cargo watch-keeping. Watch-keeping involves monitoring equipment and dials, as well as looking out for other vessels and hazards. Shifts vary, but are usually four hours at a time. You’ll also shadow more senior crew and help with a range of tasks, for example: navigational watch – monitoring radar, performing lookout duties and observing the passage of the ship; cargo watch – monitoring the operation of pumps, flow of cargo, tank levels; safety rounds; maintenance of equipment. 

 

We’ll expect you to note navigation corrections and monitor the position of the ship (day and night), navigating by the stars. Over time, you’ll progress to more complex navigation duties such as planning the passage of the ship (and ensuring it remains on this path), avoiding collisions by safely passing other vessels and making continuous calculations regarding distance, speed and time (taking into account weather conditions etc.). At port, you’ll learn about anchoring, mooring and safe docking, as well as cargo operations, stripping tanks and loading.

 

This wide-ranging role will make you a key part of the crew.  You’ll learn to:

  • Navigate the ship safely
  • Load and unload cargo
  • Handle the ship’s legal and commercial affairs
  • Oversee crew operations

Learning and development

College phase

Pre-sea training (DNS) provides you with the basics of shipboard operations including:

 

  • Navigation
  • Meteorology
  • Mathematics
  • Science
  • Electronic navigation systems
  • Fire fighting
  • Tanker training
  • Marine communications
  • Collision regulations
  • Marine offshore operations
  • Ship knowledge
  • Occupational safety and security
Sea phase

You'll then spend time at sea getting practical, hands-on experience.

Back to college

After that, it's back to land for some more classroom based learning. You will now learn about more complex areas such as:

 

  • Cargo work
  • Ship construction and stability
  • Practical navigation
  • Ship operations
Certified officer

College phase is then followed by:

 

  • Written exams
  • Oral exams by MMDIMU Examinations

 

Leading to:

 

  • BSc in Nautical science and 2nd Mate Certificate of Competency
Further education and career opportunities

Accumulate enough sea time as a junior officer and obtain:

 

  • Class 2 Certificate of Competency (COC)
  • Class 1 Certificate of Competency (COC)

 

Career opportunities at sea:

 

  • Junior officer, chief officer then master on merchant ships

 

Career opportunities ashore:

 

  • Executive in shipping, port, pilot surveying
  • Middle management in shipping

Qualifications

When you finish the training, you’ll have the following internationally recognized qualifications:

  • A BSc in nautical science.
  • Officer in charge of a navigation watch (2nd Mate Certificate of Competency) issued by D.G Shipping (Govt of India).

Once you’re trained and qualified, you’ll be ready to apply for a permanent post as a deck officer on one of our ships.

 

You’ll then have the opportunity to continue your training – up to ships master's certification. 

Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in India

Learn more about our operations in India

Energy economics

There is an energy transition underway in the global pattern of energy demand, with the developing world increasing its role as the main market for energy consumption

New deal set to boost India’s fuel retail network

Reliance and bp to create partnership in India to meet the country’s growing demand for energy and mobility