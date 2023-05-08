What you can expect

The task of looking after electrical and electronic systems falls into two categories: planned maintenance and reactive fault-finding and resolution. There may be more fault-finding and resolution required on older ships. With both types of work, you’ll learn on the job, often dealing with cutting-edge technology.

Over time, you’ll get exposure to machinery and systems that you’re unlikely to get elsewhere. Remember that many of the systems are so advanced that there is no manual replacement for them. That makes you and your skills very important indeed. As vessels become more sophisticated, your role will only become more significant.

Electro technical cadets usually work as part of a very small team. In fact, you’re likely to be the only electro technical cadet on the boat. That means you’ll have a lot of responsibility – but also the chance to explore a wide range of technology, issues and challenges that electrical engineers in other fields won’t.

You’ll learn to maintain and repair all the electrical and electronic equipment, installations and machinery on board a ship. These include: