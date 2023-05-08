Engineer cadet

What you can expect

As a cadet, you’ll work day shifts with your department and at times support watch keeping in the engine room. On a day shift you will be involved in anything from stripping an engine and inspecting components to following the path of water, oil or steam through the ship – or ‘tracing them out’ as it’s known on board. You’ll be working with large machinery, and safety is critical.

The exposure you get to the ship’s systems will be down to the on board senior management team and your hunger to learn. Other than maintenance, in future as an officer, you will be in charge of the safety of all staff in the engine room and as an engine cadet you will understudy this aspect thoroughly.

Hot and frenetic, the engine room is the heart of any ship. Our training will teach you about: