Engineer cadet

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

When you finish the training, you’ll have internationally recognized qualifications
What you can expect
Learning and development
Qualificiations
Search and apply
Two Engineering Officers check the diesel generators in the engine room on board the BP Oil Tanker British Envoy the North Sea, UK.

Search and apply

Applications are now closed

What you can expect 

As a cadet, you’ll work day shifts with your department and at times support watch keeping in the engine room. On a day shift you will be involved in anything from stripping an engine and inspecting components to following the path of water, oil or steam through the ship – or ‘tracing them out’ as it’s known on board. You’ll be working with large machinery, and safety is critical.

 

The exposure you get to the ship’s systems will be down to the on board senior management team and your hunger to learn. Other than maintenance, in future as an officer, you will be in charge of the safety of all staff in the engine room and as an engine cadet you will understudy this aspect thoroughly. 

 

Hot and frenetic, the engine room is the heart of any ship. Our training will teach you about:

  • The ship’s main engines.
  • Running and maintaining all of the mechanical equipment including pumps, fuel systems, cranes, elevators onboard.
  • Running and maintaining power generating, air-conditioning and refrigeration plants onboard.

Learning and development

College phase

Pre-sea training provides you with the basics of marine engineering where you study:

 

  • Thermodynamics
  • Engineering drawing
  • Mathematics
  • Electric circuits
  • Instrumentation
  • Marine engineering
  • Tanker training
  • Naval architecture
  • IC engines and boiler
  • Auxiliary machinery
  • Electronics
  • Occupational safety and security
Sea phase

You'll then spend time at sea getting practical, hands-on experience.

Certified officer

Sea phase is then followed by:

 

  • Oral exams by MMD/DG Shipping

Leading to:

 

  • Class 4 Certificate of competency

 

Career opportunities as sea:

 

  • Junior officer on merchant ships

 

Career opportunities ashore:

 

  • Executive in marine, service or oil industry
Further education and career opportunities

Accumulate enough sea time as a junior engineer and obtain:

 

  • Class 2 Certificate of Competency (COC)
  • Class 1 Certificate of Competency (COC)

 

Career opportunities at sea:

 

  • Second engineer, then chief engineer on merchant ships.

 

Career opportunities ashore:

 

  • Middle management in marine, service or oil industry.

Qualifications

When you finish the training, you’ll have the following internationally recognized qualifications:

  • Marine engineer officer Class 4 Certificate of Competency (COC) issued by D.G Shipping (Govt of India). 

Once you’re trained and qualified, you’ll be ready to apply for a permanent post as an engineering officer on one of our ships. Once an officer, you’ll have the opportunity to continue your training – up to chief engineer’s certification.

