bp in Portugal

Our main office is located in Madrid with around 500 employees. Here we host all the businesses that operate in Iberia: Fuels, Air BP, Gas, Coke and Castrol. And also the functions that provide support to the company (e.g. finance, human resources, information technology, etc.). It’s a fully open space which contributes to creating a friendly, one team culture. You can enjoy additional benefits such as a canteen, parking lot, medical services and physiotherapy.

The refinery in Castellón (Comunidad Valenciana) has been operating since 1967 and is one of the most important companies in the region. In an industrial environment you’ll be able to learn the most challenging projects. It’s well known as a best-in-class refinery at a global scale.

