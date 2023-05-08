Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Portugal

Portugal

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

bp offers graduate opportunities in the downstream sector in Spain and Portugal. Joining our Iberia programme, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your own path
On this page
bp in Portugal
Opportunities
Tips and advice

bp in Portugal

Our main office is located in Madrid with around 500 employees. Here we host all the businesses that operate in Iberia: Fuels, Air BP, Gas, Coke and Castrol. And also the functions that provide support to the company (e.g. finance, human resources, information technology, etc.). It’s a fully open space which contributes to creating a friendly, one team culture. You can enjoy additional benefits such as a canteen, parking lot, medical services and physiotherapy.

 

The refinery in Castellón (Comunidad Valenciana) has been operating since 1967 and is one of the most important companies in the region. In an industrial environment you’ll be able to learn the most challenging projects. It’s well known as a best-in-class refinery at a global scale.

Opportunities

Search and apply for our programmes

Graduate programmes

Intern programmes

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Portugal

Learn more about our operations in Portugal

bp in Spain

Learn more about our operations in Spain

Working in Portugal

Learn more about professional opportunities in Portugal