Graduate programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Joining our graduate programme, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your own path
Search and apply
Graduate programmes
Rewards and benefits
Requirements
Application process
Tips and advice

Search and apply

Graduate programmes

Enhancing your knowledge, stretching your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry. This is a three-year rotational programme which allows you discover the whole business; from marketing to sales and supply to operations. The challenge programme in Iberia is managed by a governance board who will assess your development and identify the best opportunities for your personal development, fully aligned with the bp strategy.

 

The challenger programme may offer you the opportunity to take responsibilities in field positions. This is key in our rotational development scheme so you’ll understand how the business truly operates. Most of the time, while taking roles within the operations or sales teams, you will have the chance to work from home, but always with a close connection to the main office.

 

bp offers graduate opportunities in the Downstream sector in Portugal.

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • Competitive salary: base salary and bonus
  • Location and lunch allowance (site dependent)
  • Flexible benefits tailored to your needs
  • Share plans
  • Health insurance and pension plan
  • Medical services and physiotherapy
  • Coffee corners and canteen
  • Parking and shuttle bus service
  • Strong work-life balance culture
  • Engagement activities

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Strong academic background and master's (preferably)
  • Fluent in Spanish (Portuguese desirable)
  • Full professional competency in English
  • Some notorious previous work experience (at least two years)
  • Willingness to be mobile at a local and Iberian level

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 336 KB

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
