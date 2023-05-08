Graduate programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Enhancing your knowledge, stretching your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry. This is a three-year rotational programme which allows you discover the whole business; from marketing to sales and supply to operations. The challenge programme in Iberia is managed by a governance board who will assess your development and identify the best opportunities for your personal development, fully aligned with the bp strategy.
The challenger programme may offer you the opportunity to take responsibilities in field positions. This is key in our rotational development scheme so you’ll understand how the business truly operates. Most of the time, while taking roles within the operations or sales teams, you will have the chance to work from home, but always with a close connection to the main office.
bp offers graduate opportunities in the Downstream sector in Portugal.
