Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Portugal
  6. Intern programmes

Intern programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

An internship is not only a great opportunity for you to apply the knowledge you have gained from your studies, but it can also help you to secure a job once you graduate
On this page
Search and apply
Intern programmes
Requirements
Application process
Tips and advice

Search and apply

Intern programmes

We give our top talent interns the opportunity to join our graduate development programme

 

Summer internship: a great opportunity for those students who want to enrich their master's or degree studies with work experience inside a multinational company such as bp, learning from professionals within the firm.

 

Full year internship: it provides you with an online master's in decision making and innovation in the English language, combining the graduate training within bp with a collaborative learning environment focused on the acquisition of professional skills.

 

As an intern, you’ll have the chance to enhance your skills and knowledge and gain valuable, real-world experience in our unique environment.

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Current students with full-time enrolment in a university that has a mandatory university internship requirement
  • Bachelor’s degree and above in accounting, finance, business studies, human resources, information technology, computer science or equivalent in a relevant field
  • Students with a strong record of academic results with minimum Second Upper / CGPA 3.00 or equivalent
  • Students who are actively involved in extra co-curricular activities
  • Students who are great team players with excellent interpersonal and communication skills
  • Students with a strong drive and desire to lay an excellent foundation for future career success
  • You will be required to complete an internship tenure not less than three months

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 336 KB

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Portugal

Learn more about our operations in Portugal

bp in Spain

Learn more about our operations in Spain

Working in Spain

Learn more about professional opportunities in Spain