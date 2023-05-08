Intern programmes

We give our top talent interns the opportunity to join our graduate development programme



Summer internship: a great opportunity for those students who want to enrich their master's or degree studies with work experience inside a multinational company such as bp, learning from professionals within the firm.

Full year internship: it provides you with an online master's in decision making and innovation in the English language, combining the graduate training within bp with a collaborative learning environment focused on the acquisition of professional skills.

As an intern, you’ll have the chance to enhance your skills and knowledge and gain valuable, real-world experience in our unique environment.