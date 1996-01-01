Aviation – sales, marketing & customer degree apprenticeship

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This apprenticeship role will be based in our bp Aviation customers team.

The purpose of this role is to support bp Aviation’s business growth by providing support to the sales, marketing and customer service teams.

Responsibilities will include:

supporting the implementation of sales and marketing initiatives

coordinating sales prospecting activities

resolving end customer queries.





Our business operates globally and you will be connecting with colleagues and customers around the world and exposed to a wide range of activities across our global portfolio.

Join our customers apprenticeship to: