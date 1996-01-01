Site traffic information and cookies

Aviation – sales, marketing & customer degree apprenticeship

Enhancing your knowledge, stretching your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry
Young woman wearing telephone headset

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This apprenticeship role will be based in our bp Aviation customers team.

 

The purpose of this role is to support bp Aviation’s business growth by providing support to the sales, marketing and customer service teams.

 

Responsibilities will include:

 

  • supporting the implementation of sales and marketing initiatives
  • coordinating sales prospecting activities
  • resolving end customer queries.

Our business operates globally and you will be connecting with colleagues and customers around the world and exposed to a wide range of activities across our global portfolio.

 

Join our customers apprenticeship to:

  • Gain an understanding of bp Aviation’s business 
  • Build extensive and relevant sales and marketing experience
  • Acquire project management skills 
  • Develop customer facing experience
  • Experience working as part of a global team·
  • Complete a fully funded business management degree alongside your role at bp. You’ll have the opportunity to take everything you learn from your studies and apply it directly to the business. 
What to expect

The programme will have 3 main areas of focus:

 

  1. Customer journey: the emphasis is placed on understanding the customer journey and the processes that enable us to handle a customer transaction from the point of sale through to invoicing. The successful apprentice will be assigned specific projects and tasks that will allow a better understanding of the processes, people and systems used. These may range from system setup tasks to dispute resolution post invoicing.

  2. Sales support: the focus is on providing front line support to sales managers, allowing the apprentice to develop customer facing experience as well as completing specific tasks related to the delivery of customer specific projects or sales activities. Depending on aptitude the apprentice may also be assigned a portfolio of customers to further support development. 

  3. Digital and marketing: the focus is on supporting the global marketing team in the development and/or implementation of customer offers and marketing communications across the global network, including our digital products and our sustainability programme The apprentice will be exposed to the management of marketing budgets and fundamentals of marketing (e.g. from segmentation to offer execution).

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2023.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2023 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

 

You'll also need to have:

  • A-level (level 3) at B,B,C or above (112 UCAS points), or BTEC extended diploma with D,M,M or Access to HE Diploma
  • GCSE qualifications (Level 2) A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths
  • Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered

This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities. 

 

Details of any travel required as part of your degree will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.

 

The opportunity will be based at our offices in Sunbury.

