Aviation – sales, marketing & customer degree apprenticeship

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This apprenticeship role will be based in our bp Aviation customers team.
The purpose of this role is to support bp Aviation’s business growth by providing support to the sales, marketing and customer service teams.
Our business operates globally and you will be connecting with colleagues and customers around the world and exposed to a wide range of activities across our global portfolio.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2023 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You'll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your degree will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.
The opportunity will be based at our offices in Sunbury.