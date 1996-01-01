Site traffic information and cookies

Aviation – design & safety engineering degree apprenticeship

Enhancing your knowledge, stretching your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry
Fuels engineer doing an inspection

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer.  We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

 

Study for an engineering degree apprenticeship

 

Join our product design & development engineer apprenticeship to:

  • Learn to design and construct practical and safe engineering solutions at our airports and across multiple engineering disciplines.
  • Work as part of a cross-disciplined team of engineers, operational experts and Health and Safety experts to ensure that we design and operate safely
  • See how your individual contribution matters and have the satisfaction of looking at the finished facility and saying, ‘I did that’.
  • Develop your career to align with your interests.
What to expect

The Aviation central engineering, operations and health and safety team’s purpose is to manage the storage and distribution of aviation fuels out of the refinery gate to aircraft with the principal aims of retaining product quality, safe handling and protection of the environment and our people across all global operations.  The majority of the work is at airports ranging from simple sites, which could involve a single 20m3 tank and retail pump at 80 litres per minute at a community airfield, to major international airports with 50,000m3+ storage with underground fuel hydrant pipes where we have to fuel up to 600 large aircraft daily each at 4000 litres per minute.  There is also involvement with distribution terminals and cross-country pipelines.

 

The competencies covered within the team include design (concept through to detailed), construction, project management, maintenance (including computerised maintenance management systems), modifications, decommissioning and demolition, heavy vehicles, process safety, H&S management and operational excellence.  Individuals have their core skills but over time develop awareness and a basic level of competence across all disciplines including mechanical, process, civil, electrical, control and instrumentation engineering, as well as Health & Safety management.

 

Equipment includes storage tanks, pipework, pumps, filters, meters, hoses, valves and motorised actuators, instrumentation (e.g. tank gauging; level, pressure and flow switches and transmitters), switchrooms and electrical distribution boards, SCADA.  Fuelling vehicles, which can carry up to 85m3, can include all of these as well as point of sale billing technology linked directly to customer accounts and there is a transition to electrically powered vehicles that is a key differentiator in our business.

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2023.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2023 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

 

You'll also need to have:

  • 112 tariff points (min)
  • GCSE grades in Maths, English 
  • and additional STEM subject at grades C, or 4, or above
  • Post GCSE disciplines must include any of engineering or relevant STEM subjects (Physics recommended)
  • A-level in Maths at grade B
  • Where required subjects are not held, applicants will be required to successful complete a mathematics bridge course

 

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.

