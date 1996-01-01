Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Apprenticeships
  7. Aviation engineering – degree apprenticeship

Aviation engineering – degree apprenticeship

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for the customer

Fuels engineer doing an inspection
We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.


Join our product design, and development engineer apprenticeship to:

  • Learn to design and construct practical & safe engineering solutions at our airports and across multiple engineering disciplines.
  • Work as part of a cross-disciplined team of engineers, operational experts and Health and Safety experts to ensure that we design and operate safely.
  • See how your individual contribution matters and have the satisfaction of looking at the finished facility and saying, ‘I did that’.
  • Develop your career to align with your interests.

What to expect

The Aviation central engineering, operations and health and safety team’s purpose is to manage the storage and distribution of aviation fuels out of the refinery gate to aircraft with the principal aims of retaining product quality, safe handling and protection of the environment and our people across all global operations.  The majority of the work is at airports ranging from simple sites, which could involve a single 20m3 tank and retail pump at 80 litres per minute at a community airfield, to major international airports with 50,000m3+ storage with underground fuel hydrant pipes where we have to fuel up to 600 large aircraft daily each at 4000 litres per minute.  There is also involvement with distribution terminals and cross-country pipelines.
 
The competencies covered within the team include design (concept through to detailed), construction, project management, maintenance (including computerised maintenance management systems), modifications, decommissioning and demolition, heavy vehicles, process safety, H&S management and operational excellence.  Individuals have their core skills but over time develop awareness and a basic level of competence across all disciplines including mechanical, process, civil, electrical, control and instrumentation engineering, as well as Health & Safety management.
 
Equipment includes storage tanks, pipework, pumps, filters, meters, hoses, valves and motorised actuators, instrumentation (e.g. tank gauging; level, pressure and flow switches and transmitters), switchrooms and electrical distribution boards, SCADA.  Fuelling vehicles, which can carry up to 85m3, can include all of these as well as point of sale billing technology linked directly to customer accounts and there is a transition to electrically powered vehicles that is a key differentiator in our business.

 

During this 4 year programme, you will spend time working in different teams within the aviation engineering business, and complete the BEng (Hons Applied Professional Engineering Programme, following the Product Design and Development Engineer pathway.

Group of young people taking a photo

Hints & tips for apprentice recruitment

pdf / 1.8 MB
Download now

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we are unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). 


Applications are subject to a minimum achieved or predicted 112 UCAS points, which must include:

 

  • A level Maths at grade B or above (leading to minimum 40 UCAS points)
  • A level Physics at grade B or above (leading to minimum 40 UCAS points).  Alternative equivalent qualifications may be considered
  • Any remaining UCAS points must also come from STEM qualifications
  • GCSE Maths, English and additional STEM subject at grades C / 4 or above

 

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.

 

The opportunity will be based at our offices in Sunbury-on-Thames with frequent opportunities to be on site (after suitable health and safety training).

Apply now
Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

pdf / 3.6 MB
Download now
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in the UK

Learn more about our operations in the UK

Digital information brochure

Explore more about our graduate opportunities in our digital brochure

pdf / 4.9 MB
Download now

Join our Talent Community

Sign up to hear all about our early career opportunities