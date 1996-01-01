bp pulse – business accelerator foundation apprenticeship

Want to be part of something electrifying? bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. You can help us get there, we’re searching for talented, passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world! Join our business accelerator foundation apprenticeship to: Gain experience of every part of our global organization in a structured two-year programme

Study a level 3/4 apprenticeship standard with full support from an external training provider]

Enjoy exciting long-term career options and development with a future-thinking world leader

Earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary

A mixture of on-the-job experience and classroom learning On our business accelerator foundation apprenticeship, you’ll enjoy plenty of on-the-job experience, with 20% of your time dedicated to formal learning. This will include core apprenticeship activity, as well as access to our own internal learning and development, to help you develop technical, business, and behavioral competencies. You’ll have full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp early careers programme team – as well as regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor and buddy.

