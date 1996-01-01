bp pulse – business degree apprenticeship

bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero.
We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.
You can help us get there, we’re searching for talented, passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!
On our business degree apprenticeship, you’ll enjoy plenty of on-the-job experience, with 20% of your time dedicated to formal learning. This will include core degree activity, as well as access to our own internal learning and development, to help you develop technical, business, and behavioral competencies.
You’ll have full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp early careers programme team – as well as regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor and buddy.
On this four-year programme, you’ll split your time between a number of exciting roles with a business focus. Each role will give you a comprehensive introduction to the overall bp pulse business whilst giving you specific, detailed knowledge in teams like product, real estate and strategic partnerships.
In these rotational roles, you’ll gain knowledge and understanding of the areas of bp pulse, and develop the technical, business and behavioral skills you’ll need to become a well-rounded professional.
We are committed to providing the guidance and tools to support your continued development and success.
Throughout your career at bp, there will be many options for further development. Whichever route you choose to take, we can offer you a very rewarding career.
There will be a wide range of activities and responsibilities during your time on the course with many different and dynamic tasks but here is a hint of what you could help us with:
We don`t need formal certification but there are great personality skills we will look out for. If those sound like you come and join us:
At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energized, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2023 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You'll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.
The opportunity will be based at our offices in the South-East of England which could see you placed in Milton Keynes, London or Sunbury. You will need to be flexible on your working location.