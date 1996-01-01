Site traffic information and cookies

Castrol – customer excellence & operations degree apprenticeship

People are at the heart of who we are at Castrol, we are focused on nurturing our talent and supporting our people achieve their goals
Three young bp colleagues in conversation

We’re gearing up for the future!  At bp our goal for Customers & Products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

 

Castrol plays an important role in bp’s strategy by developing and supplying lubricating oils, greases, and fluids to our customers in multiple sectors across the globe. We’re passionate about transforming our business to help support bp’s net zero ambition.  

 

People are at the heart of who we are at Castrol, we are focused on nurturing our talent and supporting our people achieve their goals.  

 

If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, then read on!

 

We’re looking for a degree apprentice to join our dynamic Customer Excellence & Operations (CE&O) team.  You will gain exposure to a breadth of areas; from learning about how we conduct our customer and digital operations to allow us to manage our customer’s experience and their interactions with Castrol, to how we bring data management to life to inform our insights and capability agenda. 

 

You will gain extensive experience in partnering with multiple functions within the business, working in conjunction with our marketing, operations, technology, compliance and sales teams.

What to expect

The CE&O degree apprenticeship involves working across markets within Castrol EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), giving you the opportunity to experience working in different areas of CE&O, within marketing operations, customer operations and digital operations & data management, while supporting you to achieve your degree upon completion of the programme. 

 

The apprenticeship will have three focus areas within the 4-year programme, gaining extensive experience in project management, agility, stakeholder management and customer operations as well as a deep dive into digital. You will support with managing labelling product portfolio setup and process of new product introduction across markets. 

 

Join our CE&O degree apprenticeship to:

  • Provide operational support to the marketing teams, playing a key role in coordinating and owning labelling projects across markets.
  • Support with digital transformation, digital product deployment and customer insights within EMEA.
  • Support with accelerating our customer experience delivery across all markets
  • Learn and develop skills across marketing operations, digital and customer operations.
  • Gain an understanding of bp’s Lubricants business.
  • Participate in Early Career networking events across Castrol and bp, and mentoring from our experienced team members.
  • Support and time to study towards your degree.  

What are we looking for?

  • Strong communication skills
  • Ability to adapt to change
  • Analytical and structured approach
  • Ability to work closely with people at different levels of experience and seniority 

You will be embedded within a team, with support from a manager and colleagues, as well as full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp people & culture early career programme team.  You will receive regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor or buddy.

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2023.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2023 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). 

 

You'll also need to have:

  • A-level (level 3) at B,B,C or above (112 UCAS points), or BTEC extended diploma with D,M,M or Access to HE Diploma
  • GCSE qualifications (Level 2) A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths
  • Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered

 

This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities. 

