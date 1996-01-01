Castrol – customer excellence & operations degree apprenticeship

We’re gearing up for the future! At bp our goal for Customers & Products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

Castrol plays an important role in bp’s strategy by developing and supplying lubricating oils, greases, and fluids to our customers in multiple sectors across the globe. We’re passionate about transforming our business to help support bp’s net zero ambition.

People are at the heart of who we are at Castrol, we are focused on nurturing our talent and supporting our people achieve their goals.

If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, then read on!

We’re looking for a degree apprentice to join our dynamic Customer Excellence & Operations (CE&O) team. You will gain exposure to a breadth of areas; from learning about how we conduct our customer and digital operations to allow us to manage our customer’s experience and their interactions with Castrol, to how we bring data management to life to inform our insights and capability agenda.

You will gain extensive experience in partnering with multiple functions within the business, working in conjunction with our marketing, operations, technology, compliance and sales teams.