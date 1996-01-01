Castrol – degree apprenticeship – business sales executive

At Castrol, we develop, manufacture, distribute and market lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.We are on a journey to transform our business to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition – can you help us get there?
As an apprentice, we aren’t looking for business experience – we are looking for the attributes you’ll need to thrive in this role:
You will be embedded within a sales team, with support from a manager and colleagues, as well as full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp people & culture early career programme team. You will receive regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor or buddy.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2023 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You'll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.