Castrol – degree apprenticeship – business sales executive

We’re gearing up for the future!  At bp our goal for Customers & Products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms
At Castrol, we develop, manufacture, distribute and market lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.We are on a journey to transform our business to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition – can you help us get there?

 

Join our business sales executive apprenticeship to:

  • Work with customers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Ford and Renault – reporting on performance data to develop and present insights in order to maximise commercial gain from the partnerships.
  • Onboard new accounts; visiting new client sites, sharing product knowledge, gathering key data to facilitate deliveries; and ensuring compliance with strict due diligence and health and safety requirements.
  •  Learn and develop skills in sales and marketing – working with brand and communications teams on promotional activity.
  • Input to commercial tenders, gaining an understanding of financial and supply chain data.
  • Liaise with the pricing team and providing proactive pricing support to clients.
  • Issue resolution and continuous improvement on smart tank and ‘castrol shop’ platforms.
  • Develop your career to align with your interests.
What we’re looking for:

As an apprentice, we aren’t looking for business experience – we are looking for the attributes you’ll need to thrive in this role:

  • Highly motivated self-starter
  • Great communication and influencing skills
  • Strong desire to develop excellent product knowledge and cultivate great relationships
  • The tenacity to see actions through to completion
  • Comfort with working with a degree of autonomy

You will be embedded within a sales team, with support from a manager and colleagues, as well as full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp people & culture early career programme team.  You will receive regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor or buddy.

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2023.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2023 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

 

You'll also need to have:

  • A-level (level 3) at B,B,C or above (112 UCAS points), or BTEC extended diploma with D,M,M or Access to HE Diploma
  • GCSE qualifications (Level 2) A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths
  • Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered

 

This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

