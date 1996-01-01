Cyber security apprenticeship

At bp, we provide the energy that fuels growth and improves the lives of people across the globe. However, the world is changing and the energy industry with it. We are committed to being net-zero producers of carbon by 2050. This is against an ever-increasing risk of security threats to the company. Leading this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists are at the heart of meeting this challenge, to help deliver solutions to our complex problems in a safe way. The environment is ever changing - think of this as a chance to shape yourself and the future of bp.
You’ll join our digital security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The security team’s purpose is to enable bp’s low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations.
We are looking for apprentices who want to develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills.
And you can earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary of £22 100 + £3 000 sign on bonus.
Being analytical and logical. You’ll be keen on solving security problems in a creative manner to serve the businesses you support underpinned with a passion for enabling safe operations.
You’ll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber threats.
If you’re studying A levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2023 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.
If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk . If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.