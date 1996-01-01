Cyber security apprenticeship

Are you in?

At bp, we provide the energy that fuels growth and improves the lives of people across the globe. However, the world is changing and the energy industry with it. We are committed to being net-zero producers of carbon by 2050. This is against an ever-increasing risk of security threats to the company. Leading this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists are at the heart of meeting this challenge, to help deliver solutions to our complex problems in a safe way. The environment is ever changing - think of this as a chance to shape yourself and the future of bp.

Apprenticeship - cyber security (Level 4)

You’ll join our digital security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The security team’s purpose is to enable bp’s low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations.



We are looking for apprentices who want to develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

And you can earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary of £22 100 + £3 000 sign on bonus.