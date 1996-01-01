About bp



As a global energy business, bp leads the world in powering a cleaner, more sustainable future. And as our business is so diverse, so are the types of people we employ - from engineers and geologists out in the field, to IT professionals, research scientists, financial traders and retail workers.

Because of this, our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so your career at bp is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities. In this apprenticeship, you’ll be joining our Innovation & engineering division on one of our amazing apprenticeship programmes.

Study for a Level 4 data analytics apprenticeship

Do you have an obsession with data analytics, statistics or machine learning? Do you love finding exciting insights in deep and sophisticated datasets or optimise processes at scale using algorithms? Do you want to help bp tackle its most challenging problems?

We are looking for apprentices who like working at-pace and believe that data can help drive phenomenal decision making. We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are comfortable operating with a degree of autonomy.



You will be embedded with a dynamic data and analytics team, with the resources of one of the world’s largest companies and leading analytical specialists.

And you can earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary of £22 100 + £3 000 sign on bonus.