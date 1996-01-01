Site traffic information and cookies

Data analytics – degree apprenticeship – London

For bp to become the leading digital energy business, we must put data at the heart of every decision

Young man wearing blue shirt smiling
Apply now
For bp to become the leading digital energy business, we must put data at the heart of every decision. To achieve this goal, we have brought together our global expertise, tools and ways of working under our new dataWorx function – this is where your data analyst apprenticeship will be based.

What to expect

Join our data analytics degree apprenticeship to:

 

  • Work in an environment to thrive in: We create a dynamic and stimulating yet supportive environment where our people can be at their best.
  • Get involved in exciting, impactful work: We offer the opportunity to solve some of our most complex challenges using cutting-edge technologies.
  • Be part of something bigger: We provide a space to disrupt and lead the industry and define what it means to be a data professional in Upstream.
  • Work in a place to grow your data career: We enable our people to own their career with a clear purpose and pathways to broaden and deepen their expertise. Work with the best minds: We provide an opportunity to work with some of the best industry and technical experts to deliver leading solutions.
  • Gain experience of every part of our global organisation in a structured four-year programme

You will be part of a thriving organisation with a collective ambition to fully embrace data as our most precious commodity. The way we work and organise ourselves at dataWorx ensures a clear path to achieving this objective. 

  • We have a dynamic structure: Line management and career development are driven via ‘disciplines’ while multidisciplinary ‘squads’ provide the opportunity to gain new skills by working on a digital initiative for a given period of time.
  • We prioritise high value initiatives: We prioritise the work that we do based on value to ensure we’re focusing our efforts on the most critical business needs and aren’t afraid to stop if they’re not delivering value.
  • To speed up delivery of high-value digital products, we form fully dedicated, multidisciplinary squads that follow agile delivery methods.
  • We set global standards and consistency: We apply consistent standards across our workflows to ‘free the data’, improve data ownership, and avoid duplications and inefficiencies.
  • We provide a career home: We don’t see data as just a job, we create clear career pathways for our data professionals to deepen and broaden their expertise, and continuously support them along their journey. 

 

bp generally follows a hybrid working pattern of 60% office based 40% home based

 

Duration: 48 months

 

Qualification: Digital & Technology Solutions Professional (Data Analyst) Degree Apprenticeship

 

Location: London

Structure

On this four-year programme, you’ll split your time between several exciting roles. Each role will give you a comprehensive introduction to BP, our businesses, and our dataWorx function. In these rotational roles, you’ll gain knowledge of the sub-disciplines within dataWorx, and develop the technical, business and behavioural skills you’ll need to become a well-rounded data professional. 
Your first 12 months: building foundational knowledge and skills.  You will spend your first year in our central dataWorx organisation, building a foundational understanding of the energy industry and how our business operates. You will learn about the different ways we use data engineering, analytics and science alongside cutting edge digital platforms and technologies to help our business solve some of the biggest global challenges and supply energy to the world in a safe and responsible way. This foundation will be invaluable as you move into your next rotations. 

 

The next 36 months: broadening your development and building a specialised skillset.

 

Your first year will be followed by several rotations. 

 

You will get an opportunity to work across a number of business areas, from hydrocarbon exploration and production, to engineering to low carbon energy. You will get the chance to work both within digital squads and direct with our business customers and subject matter experts. You’ll be tackling business challenges that require working with many types of information and data including scientific, engineering and financial from many different sources around the world.

Group of young people taking a photo

Hints & tips for apprentice recruitment

pdf / 1.8 MB
Download now

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). For all of our apprenticeship programmes, you must have continuously lived in the UK for the last 3 years and have right to work.

 

To be successful, you must be committed and motivated to studying towards a Data Analyst degree qualification. You must also have the ability to work on your own initiative – and be able to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent written, verbal communication and numeracy skills, and the ability to plan and prioritise your workload. Ideally, you would have had exposure to Python, R, Automation or any coding courses.


You will also need to have:

 

  • English and Maths GCSE at grade 4 (C) or above
  • Minimum achieved or predicted 104 UCAS points, which must include at least one A level (or equivalent) in a related subject (e.g., Computer Science, Information Technology, Networking, Software Engineering) at a minimum grade C (or equivalent)

 

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.

 

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.

Apply now

Please note you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

 

Recruitment takes place on a rolling basis; we may close before the advertising date so please submit your application as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

