Data analytics – degree apprenticeship – London

For bp to become the leading digital energy business, we must put data at the heart of every decision. To achieve this goal, we have brought together our global expertise, tools and ways of working under our new dataWorx function – this is where your data analyst apprenticeship will be based.



You will be part of a thriving organisation with a collective ambition to fully embrace data as our most precious commodity. The way we work and organise ourselves at dataWorx ensures a clear path to achieving this objective.

Structure

On this four-year programme, you’ll split your time between several exciting roles. Each role will give you a comprehensive introduction to BP, our businesses, and our dataWorx function. In these rotational roles, you’ll gain knowledge of the sub-disciplines within dataWorx, and develop the technical, business and behavioural skills you’ll need to become a well-rounded data professional.

Your first 12 months: building foundational knowledge and skills. You will spend your first year in our central dataWorx organisation, building a foundational understanding of the energy industry and how our business operates. You will learn about the different ways we use data engineering, analytics and science alongside cutting edge digital platforms and technologies to help our business solve some of the biggest global challenges and supply energy to the world in a safe and responsible way. This foundation will be invaluable as you move into your next rotations.

The next 36 months: broadening your development and building a specialised skillset.

Your first year will be followed by several rotations.

You will get an opportunity to work across a number of business areas, from hydrocarbon exploration and production, to engineering to low carbon energy. You will get the chance to work both within digital squads and direct with our business customers and subject matter experts. You’ll be tackling business challenges that require working with many types of information and data including scientific, engineering and financial from many different sources around the world.