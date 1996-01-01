Data analytics – degree apprenticeship – London

For bp to become the leading digital energy business, we must put data at the heart of every decision
You will be part of a thriving organisation with a collective ambition to fully embrace data as our most precious commodity. The way we work and organise ourselves at dataWorx ensures a clear path to achieving this objective.
bp generally follows a hybrid working pattern of 60% office based 40% home based
Duration: 48 months
Qualification: Digital & Technology Solutions Professional (Data Analyst) Degree Apprenticeship
Location: London
On this four-year programme, you’ll split your time between several exciting roles. Each role will give you a comprehensive introduction to BP, our businesses, and our dataWorx function. In these rotational roles, you’ll gain knowledge of the sub-disciplines within dataWorx, and develop the technical, business and behavioural skills you’ll need to become a well-rounded data professional.
Your first 12 months: building foundational knowledge and skills. You will spend your first year in our central dataWorx organisation, building a foundational understanding of the energy industry and how our business operates. You will learn about the different ways we use data engineering, analytics and science alongside cutting edge digital platforms and technologies to help our business solve some of the biggest global challenges and supply energy to the world in a safe and responsible way. This foundation will be invaluable as you move into your next rotations.
The next 36 months: broadening your development and building a specialised skillset.
Your first year will be followed by several rotations.
You will get an opportunity to work across a number of business areas, from hydrocarbon exploration and production, to engineering to low carbon energy. You will get the chance to work both within digital squads and direct with our business customers and subject matter experts. You’ll be tackling business challenges that require working with many types of information and data including scientific, engineering and financial from many different sources around the world.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). For all of our apprenticeship programmes, you must have continuously lived in the UK for the last 3 years and have right to work.
To be successful, you must be committed and motivated to studying towards a Data Analyst degree qualification. You must also have the ability to work on your own initiative – and be able to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent written, verbal communication and numeracy skills, and the ability to plan and prioritise your workload. Ideally, you would have had exposure to Python, R, Automation or any coding courses.
This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.
Please note you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
Recruitment takes place on a rolling basis; we may close before the advertising date so please submit your application as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.