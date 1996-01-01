Data scientist apprenticeship

Global Business Services (GBS)



Study for a Level 6 BSc (Hons) digital & technology solutions



The digital & technology solutions professional apprenticeship is suitable for aspiring tech professionals looking to build their career innovating and delivering impact through technology. The programme enables the development of well-rounded, business-ready digital talent.

The business process management and process mining centre of expertise is hosted by Global Business Services (GBS) and operates as a shared service providing business process management and process mining capability across the group. The process mining CoE manages the process mining toolset, data models and analytics to support across GBS processes and group to provide visibility of our executed processes and identify and support improvement initiatives.

Each data model developer apprentice will be tagged to a lead DM developer who will be tasked with the creation and maintenance of data models for the group of projects assisted to them, the apprentice will assist and support the lead developer. They will as a team finding and understanding source data from ERP systems, taking source data tables and translating this through coding into a step-by-step process output. The role will work within an agile based project environment for initial and large data model development and as part of a continuous improvement, BAU type environment. The process scope for each data model developer will cut across any process, however will primarily be supporting S2P, O2C or R2R.

This is an exciting new space for bp and GBS specifically and the successful applicant will have the opportunity to develop the capability within the group and support the growth of the team while studying and developing their skill set in data science.

