  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Apprenticeships
  7. bp pulse – digital & technology solutions degree apprenticeship

bp pulse – digital & technology solutions degree apprenticeship

Enhancing your knowledge, stretching your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry
Young person smiling

Want to be part of something electrifying? 

bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero.

 

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.  

 

You can help us get there, we’re searching for talented, passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world! 

 

Join our digital & technology solutions degree apprenticeship to:

  • Gain experience of every part of our global organization in a structured four-year programme
  • Study towards a digital & technology solutions degree (fully funded)
  • Enjoy exciting long-term career options and development with a future-thinking world leader
  • Earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary
A mixture of on-the-job experience and classroom learning

On our digital & technology solutions degree apprenticeship, you’ll enjoy plenty of on-the-job experience, with 20% of your time dedicated to formal learning. This will include core degree activity, as well as access to our own internal learning and development, to help you develop technical, business, and behavioral competencies. 

 

You’ll have full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp early careers programme team – as well as regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor and buddy.

What to expect

On this four-year programme, you’ll split your time between a number of exciting roles within our product team. Each role will give you a comprehensive introduction to the overall bp pulse business whilst giving you specific, detailed knowledge into that particular team. 


In these rotational roles, you’ll gain knowledge and understanding of the areas of bp pulse, and develop the technical, business and behavioral skills you’ll need to become a well-rounded professional.

 

We are committed to providing the guidance and tools to support your continued development and success.  

 

Throughout your career at bp, there will be many options for further development. Whichever route you choose to take, we can offer you a very rewarding career.

Activities and responsibilities 

There will be a wide range of activities and responsibilities during your time on the course with many different and dynamic tasks but here is a hint of what you could help us with:

 

  • Work with business subject matter experts to develop product requirements that customers want
  • Work to map business processes to enable product requirements and product delivery
  • Work to help the product team source resources with our suppliers and manage purchase requests
  • Help the manage communications distributions lists and implement communications tasks
  • Help the team understand costs and budgets
  • Work on communications collateral for internal and external stakeholders
  • Work to produce product content to drive product usage
  • Work with a hands-on approach with launching new products
  • Help the team understand what competitors are doing and what customers are asking for, be the voice of customers to our team
  • Help understand the product performance results and how we can improve our products
  • Help on testing products internally and with external real customers

 

We don’t need formal certification but there are great personality skills we will look out for. If these sound like you, come and join us:

  • Collaborative and great at working in teams
  • Self-starter and eager to learn new things fast
  • Good communicator
  • Hand’s on and pro-active problem solver, commits to delivery and deeply involved in getting things done
  • Eager to work on problem solving and innovative solutions to deliver tasks
  • Positive, energetic and resilient under times of change
  • Conformable and motivated to be in dynamic and ever-changing environments

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energized, and able to act as decision makers.

 

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work! 

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

 

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

 

Find your electric future with bp pulse. 

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2023.

