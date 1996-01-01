Enterprise technology & service engineering apprenticeship

Join our enterprise technology & service engineering team: Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.



What to expect Enterprise technology and service engineering provide the strategic technology platforms on which digital business solutions are built. These solutions will help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. As an intern, you will enable our business to deliver on these aspirations. You will be embedded within one of our multi-disciplinary engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high-value, highly scalable, and resilient technology platforms to support the enterprise. As a part of our team, you will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer technology platforms that are the foundation of bp’s digital transformation. You will learn about our automation frameworks and will have the opportunity to develop your complex scripting (typically Python/C#/JSON) skills. You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures in AWS and Azure, along with being involved in rapid application development on low-code platforms such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Power Platforms. You will not only develop in these platforms, but you will also be a part of the team that ensures the platform embraces new features to provide other low-code developers the tools they need to provide innovative, custom built software for bp.