Finance – foundation apprenticeship

The finance apprenticeship sits within our Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is a major part of bp’s global finance organisation
We lead the delivery of transparent, controlled and insightful financial reporting to bp’s businesses, leadership teams and external stakeholders. We provide meaningful assurance through design and operation of a robust control environment, the application of rigour and judgement and the effective operation of standard processes.
In ARC, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, working with some of the most diverse and high performing teams around as you study toward a recognized Data Technician qualification.
During this 2 year apprenticeship you will study for the AAT Level 3 qualification. This level will encourage you to master complex accounting principles in both Bookkeeping and Management Accounting, and the on-the-job experience will help you gain valuable insight into many aspects of practical application – and ultimately support your learning.
You will study 5 modules:
ARC has three main disciplines: control and assurance, technical accounting and external reporting. It also houses our Treasury Finance function. The role is hosted by our control organisation, but there will be opportunity and scope to work across all teams within ARC, gaining valuable work experience across a variety of key areas and discovering a range of opportunities – plus you’ll be working with many hugely experienced finance professionals.
We will work with you and your qualification provider to ensure you have the right balance of course based learning and on-the-job experience. As an apprentice, you will have 20% of your time set aside for studies. The rest of your time you will be working in a real job, benefiting from bp’s hybrid office / home policy.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You'll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.