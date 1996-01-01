Finance – foundation apprenticeship

In ARC, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, working with some of the most diverse and high performing teams around as you study toward a recognized Data Technician qualification.

We lead the delivery of transparent, controlled and insightful financial reporting to bp’s businesses, leadership teams and external stakeholders. We provide meaningful assurance through design and operation of a robust control environment, the application of rigour and judgement and the effective operation of standard processes.

What to expect

Study for an AAT Level 3 qualification

During this 2 year apprenticeship you will study for the AAT Level 3 qualification. This level will encourage you to master complex accounting principles in both Bookkeeping and Management Accounting, and the on-the-job experience will help you gain valuable insight into many aspects of practical application – and ultimately support your learning.

You will study 5 modules:

Advanced Bookkeeping

Final Accounts Preparation

Management Accounting: Costing

Indirect Tax (IDRX)

Advanced Synoptic Assessment (this also forms part of your end point assessment)



ARC has three main disciplines: control and assurance, technical accounting and external reporting. It also houses our Treasury Finance function. The role is hosted by our control organisation, but there will be opportunity and scope to work across all teams within ARC, gaining valuable work experience across a variety of key areas and discovering a range of opportunities – plus you’ll be working with many hugely experienced finance professionals.



We will work with you and your qualification provider to ensure you have the right balance of course based learning and on-the-job experience. As an apprentice, you will have 20% of your time set aside for studies. The rest of your time you will be working in a real job, benefiting from bp’s hybrid office / home policy.