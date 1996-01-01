Finance – foundation apprenticeship

Site traffic information and cookies

The finance apprenticeship sits within our Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is a major part of bp’s global finance organisation

Two people looking at a laptop screen
ARC combines technical finance skills, business knowledge and a transformation mindset to create and protect value for bp, support delivery of our net zero ambition using skilled technical acumen and of course ensure we meet our regulatory reporting requirements.

 

We lead the delivery of transparent, controlled and insightful financial reporting to bp’s businesses, leadership teams and external stakeholders. We provide meaningful assurance through design and operation of a robust control environment, the application of rigour and judgement and the effective operation of standard processes. 

 

In ARC, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, working with some of the most diverse and high performing teams around as you study toward a recognized Data Technician qualification.

What to expect

Study for an AAT Level 3 qualification

 

During this 2 year apprenticeship you will study for the AAT Level 3 qualification. This level will encourage you to master complex accounting principles in both Bookkeeping and Management Accounting, and the on-the-job experience will help you gain valuable insight into many aspects of practical application – and ultimately support your learning.

 

You will study 5 modules:

  • Advanced Bookkeeping
  • Final Accounts Preparation
  • Management Accounting: Costing
  • Indirect Tax (IDRX)
  • Advanced Synoptic Assessment (this also forms part of your end point assessment)

ARC has three main disciplines: control and assurance, technical accounting and external reporting. It also houses our Treasury Finance function. The role is hosted by our control organisation, but there will be opportunity and scope to work across all teams within ARC, gaining valuable work experience across a variety of key areas and discovering a range of opportunities – plus you’ll be working with many hugely experienced finance professionals.


We will work with you and your qualification provider to ensure you have the right balance of course based learning and on-the-job experience. As an apprentice, you will have 20% of your time set aside for studies.  The rest of your time you will be working in a real job, benefiting from bp’s hybrid office / home policy.

Group of young people taking a photo

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). 

 

You'll also need to have:

  • 5 GCSEs grade A–C to include English and Maths (9–4 on the new grading system) or equivalent.

 

This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

