Fuels supply and midstream – degree apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for customers & products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms
We work in support of bp´s existing overall fuel value chain and will manage future value chains, such as hydrogen or biogas. We drive performance by maximizing the integrated fuel value chain P&L, and act as its custodian.
Through supply optimization, channel of trade management and fuels pricing, enabled through data and an agile org structure, we own and deliver carbon intensity reductions within midstream in line with bp’s ambitions.
Over the course of this 4-year programme you will complete rotations across our fuels supply and midstream business in a mixture of operational, digital and analytical roles, in areas such as:
You could be supporting pipeline operations or carrying out analysis for improved supply contracts or even contributing to the evaluation of strategic improvements to meet our customers’ needs.
Whilst building future skills with on-the-job experience, you will study part time towards a degree in business management, with full support from an external training provider. In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the business as well as a buddy from the Early Careers Talent programme.
If you’re currently studying A-levels / IB or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You’ll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.