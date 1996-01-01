Site traffic information and cookies

Fuels supply and midstream – degree apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for customers & products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms

Two young women having a conversation
Fuel supply and midstream creatively builds, safely operates, actively integrates and vigorously optimizes best-in-class hydrocarbon and new energy value chains to maximize value for bp and its customers. 

 

We work in support of bp´s existing overall fuel value chain and will manage future value chains, such as hydrogen or biogas. We drive performance by maximizing the integrated fuel value chain P&L, and act as its custodian. 

 

Through supply optimization, channel of trade management and fuels pricing, enabled through data and an agile org structure, we own and deliver carbon intensity reductions within midstream in line with bp’s ambitions.

What to expect

Study part-time towards a degree in business management 

 

Over the course of this 4-year programme you will complete rotations across our fuels supply and midstream business in a mixture of operational, digital and analytical roles, in areas such as:

  • Commercial supply
  • Operations
  • Pricing
  • Logistics
  • Biofuels
  • Demand optimization
  • Future strategy

You could be supporting pipeline operations or carrying out analysis for improved supply contracts or even contributing to the evaluation of strategic improvements to meet our customers’ needs.

 

Whilst building future skills with on-the-job experience, you will study part time towards a degree in business management, with full support from an external training provider.  In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the business as well as a buddy from the Early Careers Talent programme.

Group of young people taking a photo

Hints & tips for apprentice recruitment

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re currently studying A-levels / IB or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). 

 

You’ll also need to have:

  • Achieved or predicted 104 UCAS points 
  • GCSE Maths and English at grades C / 4 or above 

This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

