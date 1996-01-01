Fuels supply and midstream – degree apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

Through supply optimization, channel of trade management and fuels pricing, enabled through data and an agile org structure, we own and deliver carbon intensity reductions within midstream in line with bp’s ambitions.

We work in support of bp´s existing overall fuel value chain and will manage future value chains, such as hydrogen or biogas. We drive performance by maximizing the integrated fuel value chain P&L, and act as its custodian.

What to expect

Study part-time towards a degree in business management

Over the course of this 4-year programme you will complete rotations across our fuels supply and midstream business in a mixture of operational, digital and analytical roles, in areas such as:

Commercial supply

Operations

Pricing

Logistics

Biofuels

Demand optimization

Future strategy





You could be supporting pipeline operations or carrying out analysis for improved supply contracts or even contributing to the evaluation of strategic improvements to meet our customers’ needs.

Whilst building future skills with on-the-job experience, you will study part time towards a degree in business management, with full support from an external training provider. In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the business as well as a buddy from the Early Careers Talent programme.