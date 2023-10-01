Site traffic information and cookies

Laboratory technician – foundation apprenticeship – Hull

The applied science team is a global team with skills and expertise in science and engineering with world class laboratory facilities across the globe

Lab technicians doing an inspection
We are using and developing technology to deliver energy in amazing new ways, transforming our business and allowing us to play our part in steering the world towards a lower carbon future.

 

Our apprenticeship offer is located at the Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull, within the bp Applied Sciences team. The Applied Science team is a global team with skills and expertise in science and engineering with world class laboratory facilities across the globe.

What to expect

The Low Carbon Innovation Centre (LCIC) in Hull are responsible for fundamental and exploratory studies in chemistry and refining to support bp group operations and the appraisal and development of new low carbon technology opportunities for business renewal. The technology centre at Hull is unique in that it is co located with a manufacturing site allowing bp to operate at a variety of scales, from fundamental research, high throughput experimentation, scale-up and process development through to technology demonstration in pilot scale units.


As an apprentice you will be hosted by our multi-discipline team comprising scientists, technologists, and engineers. We offer an exceptional working environment to learn and develop your skills set in an on-the-job setting, with support of coordinated learning opportunities in areas such as health and safety.


Working with us you will develop broad laboratory and research and development skills, building confidence in providing accurate testing results that address specific project requirements. As your skills develop you will contribute to meeting technical and research needs, providing outstanding science, delivering bespoke analysis and achieving research goals.


You will spend your time in real working environments learning tangible skills whilst gaining a level 3 Laboratory technician qualification.

 

bp is committed to developing talent within our business and for the right candidate this apprenticeship could be the start of a challenging rewarding and successful career.

 

You will complete a two-year level 3 Laboratory Technician Apprenticeship course, leading to either a BTEC Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Applied Science or a Level 4 HNC depending on your previous academic attainment.

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

 

You'll also need to have:

  • GCSE qualifications A*-C or 9-4 in English, Maths and Science
  • Candidates who wish to complete the level 4 HNC will also need to have A level Chemistry at grade C / BTEC Applied Science at Merit (32 UCAS points)

 

This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

 

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require

Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

