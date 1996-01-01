Laboratory technician – foundation apprenticeship – Hull

Our apprenticeship offer is located at the Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull, within the bp Applied Sciences team. The Applied Science team is a global team with skills and expertise in science and engineering with world class laboratory facilities across the globe.

What to expect

The Low Carbon Innovation Centre (LCIC) in Hull are responsible for fundamental and exploratory studies in chemistry and refining to support bp group operations and the appraisal and development of new low carbon technology opportunities for business renewal. The technology centre at Hull is unique in that it is co located with a manufacturing site allowing bp to operate at a variety of scales, from fundamental research, high throughput experimentation, scale-up and process development through to technology demonstration in pilot scale units.



As an apprentice you will be hosted by our multi-discipline team comprising scientists, technologists, and engineers. We offer an exceptional working environment to learn and develop your skills set in an on-the-job setting, with support of coordinated learning opportunities in areas such as health and safety.



Working with us you will develop broad laboratory and research and development skills, building confidence in providing accurate testing results that address specific project requirements. As your skills develop you will contribute to meeting technical and research needs, providing outstanding science, delivering bespoke analysis and achieving research goals.



You will spend your time in real working environments learning tangible skills whilst gaining a level 3 Laboratory technician qualification.

bp is committed to developing talent within our business and for the right candidate this apprenticeship could be the start of a challenging rewarding and successful career.



bp’s research technologist apprenticeship programme runs for 24 months during which time you will achieve a Level 3 Science Laboratory technician qualification.