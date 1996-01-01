Our apprenticeship offer is located at the bp Technology Centre near Pangbourne, within the bp Products Excellence Global Innovation Analytics team. The Global Innovation Analytics team has skills and technical expertise in analytical chemistry, materials science, product characterisation and computational sciences all performed within world class laboratory facilities in Pangbourne, Hull, Bochum and Shanghai.

What to expect

The team in Pangbourne are responsible for fast, high quality analytical testing and investigational analysis using state of the art instrumentation to support the bp business and to appraise and develop new low carbon technologies.



As an apprentice you will be hosted by our multi-discipline team comprising of discipline experts, scientists and technologists. We offer an exceptional working environment to learn and develop your skills set in an on-the-job setting, as well as supporting coordinated learning opportunities in areas such as health and safety.



Working with us you will develop broad analytical laboratory skills, building confidence in providing accurate testing results that address specific project requirements. As your skills develop you will contribute to meeting technical and research needs, providing outstanding science, delivering routine and bespoke analysis and achieving research goals.



You will spend your time in real working environments learning tangible skills whilst gaining a level 3 Laboratory technician qualification.

bp is committed to developing talent within our business and for the right candidate this apprenticeship could be the start of a challenging rewarding and successful career.

bp’s research technologist apprenticeship programme runs for 24 months during which time you will achieve a Level 3 Science Laboratory technician qualification.