People & culture (HR) – degree apprenticeship

A career in human resources as a people & culture advisor is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities.
As a global energy business, we lead the world in powering a cleaner, more sustainable future. And as our business is so diverse, so are the types of people we employ: from engineers and geologists out in the field, to IT professionals, research scientists, financial traders and retail workers.
On this four-year programme, you’ll split your time between a number of exciting roles. Each role will give you a comprehensive introduction to bp, our businesses and our people & culture function. In these rotational roles, you’ll gain knowledge of the sub-disciplines within P&C, and develop the technical, business, and behavioural skills you’ll need to become a well-rounded P&C professional.
Your first 12 months: building skills
Your first year will be spent in services & solutions to give you a fundamental appreciation of how P&C operates, developing your understanding of P&C policy, advice, systems, process, and employee experience. This foundation will be invaluable as you move into your next rotations.
The next 36 months: broadening your development
Your first year is followed by two rotations in a people & culture specialist or partnering role, depending on your development needs, your study plan, and available opportunities at the time.
Aligning with our graduate programme
You will be developed alongside our people & culture graduates and will be part of that broader early career community. If you meet the programme requirements and successfully complete your business management degree, you’ll formally graduate from the programme after four years.
After qualifying: a rewarding career
Beyond formal early career programmes, bp employees tend to move roles every two to four years (subject to performance and experience).
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You'll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process.