People & culture (HR) – degree apprenticeship

Because of this, our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career in human resources as a people & culture advisor is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities.

As a global energy business, we lead the world in powering a cleaner, more sustainable future. And as our business is so diverse, so are the types of people we employ: from engineers and geologists out in the field, to IT professionals, research scientists, financial traders and retail workers.

What to expect

Gain experience of every part of our global organisation in a structured four-year programme

Study towards a business management degree

Enjoy exciting long-term career options and development with a future-thinking world leader.

Earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary.

On this four-year programme, you’ll split your time between a number of exciting roles. Each role will give you a comprehensive introduction to bp, our businesses and our people & culture function. In these rotational roles, you’ll gain knowledge of the sub-disciplines within P&C, and develop the technical, business, and behavioural skills you’ll need to become a well-rounded P&C professional.

Your first 12 months: building skills



Your first year will be spent in services & solutions to give you a fundamental appreciation of how P&C operates, developing your understanding of P&C policy, advice, systems, process, and employee experience. This foundation will be invaluable as you move into your next rotations.

The next 36 months: broadening your development

Your first year is followed by two rotations in a people & culture specialist or partnering role, depending on your development needs, your study plan, and available opportunities at the time.



Aligning with our graduate programme

You will be developed alongside our people & culture graduates and will be part of that broader early career community. If you meet the programme requirements and successfully complete your business management degree, you’ll formally graduate from the programme after four years.



After qualifying: a rewarding career

Beyond formal early career programmes, bp employees tend to move roles every two to four years (subject to performance and experience).