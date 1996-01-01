Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Apprenticeships
  7. People & culture (HR) – degree apprenticeship

People & culture (HR) – degree apprenticeship

A career in human resources as a people & culture advisor is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities.

Group of young people looking at a mobile phone screen

As a global energy business, we lead the world in powering a cleaner, more sustainable future. And as our business is so diverse, so are the types of people we employ: from engineers and geologists out in the field, to IT professionals, research scientists, financial traders and retail workers.  

 

Because of this, our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career in human resources as a people & culture advisor is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities.

What to expect

  • Gain experience of every part of our global organisation in a structured four-year programme  
  • Study towards a business management degree 
  • Enjoy exciting long-term career options and development with a future-thinking world leader. 
  • Earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary. 

 

On this four-year programme, you’ll split your time between a number of exciting roles. Each role will give you a comprehensive introduction to bp, our businesses and our people & culture function. In these rotational roles, you’ll gain knowledge of the sub-disciplines within P&C, and develop the technical, business, and behavioural skills you’ll need to become a well-rounded P&C professional.  

 

Your first 12 months: building skills

Your first year will be spent in services & solutions to give you a fundamental appreciation of how P&C operates, developing your understanding of P&C policy, advice, systems, process, and employee experience. This foundation will be invaluable as you move into your next rotations.   

 

The next 36 months: broadening your development

Your first year is followed by two rotations in a people & culture specialist or partnering role, depending on your development needs, your study plan, and available opportunities at the time.    

 

Aligning with our graduate programme

You will be developed alongside our people & culture graduates and will be part of that broader early career community.  If you meet the programme requirements and successfully complete your business management degree, you’ll formally graduate from the programme after four years.   

 

After qualifying: a rewarding career

Beyond formal early career programmes, bp employees tend to move roles every two to four years (subject to performance and experience).

Group of young people taking a photo

Hints & tips for apprentice recruitment

pdf / 1.8 MB
Download now

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

 

You'll also need to have:

  •  A-level (level 3) at B,B,C or above (112 UCAS points), or BTEC extended diploma with D,M,M or Access to HE Diploma 
  • GCSE qualifications (Level 2) A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths 
  • Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered. 

 

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.

 

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. 

Apply now
Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in the UK

Learn more about our operations in the UK

Digital information brochure

Explore more about our graduate opportunities in our digital brochure

pdf / 4.9 MB
Download now

Join our Talent Community

Sign up to hear all about our early career opportunities