People & culture (P&C) foundation apprenticeship

P&C foundation apprenticeship

As a global energy business, we lead the world in powering a cleaner, more sustainable future. And as our business is so diverse, so are the types of people we employ: from engineers and geologists out in the field, to IT professionals, research scientists, financial traders and retail workers.

Because of this, our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career in human resources as a people & culture advisor is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities.



Study for a digital business accelerator qualification during your P&C apprenticeship

To excel as a P&C professional, you need to understand business strategy, how the business works and how to get the best out of people to support business goals. That’s why, our P&C foundation apprenticeship includes a level 3 digital business accelerator apprenticeship qualification. You’ll have the opportunity to take everything you learn from your studies and apply it directly to the business, which will help you develop your career as a P&C professional in a world-leading multi-national organization.

Join our P&C foundation apprenticeship to: