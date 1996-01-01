People & culture (HR) – foundation apprenticeship

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

You'll also need to have:



Right to work in the UK

Continuously lived in UK for the last 3 years

At least a grade of 4/C GCSE (or equivalent) in Maths and English

To not hold an undergraduate degree in any subject, or a Level 3 or above qualification in Business or Data

An interest in technology – how applications get used, why some are better adopted, what makes a great application design.

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.



Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process.

