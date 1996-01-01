People & culture (HR) – foundation apprenticeship

The People & culture solutions team’s vision is to deliver best-in-class technology solutions for our employees
This apprenticeship role will be based in one of our technology teams supporting Core, Reward, Talent and Productivity processes.
The purpose of this role is to support the development of our technology applications.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You'll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process.