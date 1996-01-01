Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Apprenticeships
  7. People & culture (HR) – foundation apprenticeship

People & culture (HR) – foundation apprenticeship

The People & culture solutions team’s vision is to deliver best-in-class technology solutions for our employees

Two women looking at a tablet
We are on a journey to continuously innovate our solutions, looking at customer grade experiences and market trends to deliver impact through technology. 

 

This apprenticeship role will be based in one of our technology teams supporting Core, Reward, Talent and Productivity processes. 

 

The purpose of this role is to support the development of our technology applications.

What to expect

The programme will have 3 main areas of focus:

 

  1. Analysis: The art of asking why. Why are there problems with a process in our technologies? Why do some groups get impacted but not others? Why does the data show differences when compared to what customers are saying? Why is the customer impacted? The problem can only be addressed after the analysis and complete understanding of the requirements.   
  2. Design: Once you understand the problem, solutions must be created with the customer at the centre of its design. We must always think about what brings them the most value. Does it make sense to create an app, a pop-up or amend an existing process? Should information messages be placed at the top or the bottom of the application? Are your images consistent with the messaging? Does the design create the wow factor it needs? Have you tested it with some beta users? Both UX and UI design are important to a great solution for our employees.  
  3. Configuration: You will learn how to maintain and update our applications. You will learn system specific configuration, technical skills, working in “sprints” and you will input into our product backlogs. You will learn how to handle data securely ensure all the changes that go into our products have been thoroughly reviewed. You will participate in release conversations and then watch and analyse as your piece of work gets used by the customer.
Group of young people taking a photo

Hints & tips for apprentice recruitment

pdf / 1.8 MB
Download now

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

 

You'll also need to have:

  •  Right to work in the UK 
  • Continuously lived in UK for the last 3 years 
  • At least a grade of 4/C GCSE (or equivalent) in Maths and English 
  • To not hold an undergraduate degree in any subject, or a Level 3 or above qualification in Business or Data 
  • An interest in technology – how applications get used, why some are better adopted, what makes a great application design. 

 

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.

 

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. 

Apply now
Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

pdf / 3.6 MB
Download now
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in the UK

Learn more about our operations in the UK

Digital information brochure

Explore more about our graduate opportunities in our digital brochure

pdf / 4.9 MB
Download now

Join our Talent Community

Sign up to hear all about our early career opportunities