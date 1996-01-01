Project controls - degree apprenticeship - Sunbury or Teesside

Being able to predictably execute and continuously improve performance is fundamental to having a sustainable, reliable, outstanding projects organisation
The project controls apprenticeship will lead to a Level 6 qualification and a BSc (Hons) Degree.
During this 4 year programme, you will study the Level 6 Project Controls Professional apprenticeship - London Metropolitan College.
Qualified apprentices will also be able to continue their career development to gain professional certifications such as:
Please note that these qualifications require a technical understanding of major project design and engineering activities, however, will not lead to engineering chartership.
These roles will be based at the Sunbury or Teesside bp offices with potentially some time spent in contractor's offices, located in the southeast of England or close to Teesside. Roles will include time spent at each location, and although you may express a preference for your starting location, this cannot be guaranteed. You must be available to relocate to an alternative location at a later date.
By joining our project controls community, our apprentices will develop their skills working in a ‘real-life’ role helping to ensure projects are delivered to target and providing data which helps project leaders to make critical, informed decisions. Key activity in the role will include:
We are looking for people who are motivated to add value to projects through their own personal effectiveness - relationship building and communication skills will be key to success. You will need to have a keen eye for detail, and be solutions driven - holding yourself and others accountable for delivery. You will thrive working in a dynamic and diverse environment.
Secure numerical and analytical skills, and an understanding of how project controls contribute to the success of the overall bp agenda will be key to success in this role.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.