Project controls - degree apprenticeship - Sunbury or Teesside

Requirements

We are looking for people who are motivated to add value to projects through their own personal effectiveness - relationship building and communication skills will be key to success. You will need to have a keen eye for detail, and be solutions driven - holding yourself and others accountable for delivery. You will thrive working in a dynamic and diverse environment.

Secure numerical and analytical skills, and an understanding of how project controls contribute to the success of the overall bp agenda will be key to success in this role.

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).





You'll also need to have:



GCSE qualifications A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths

A-levels (or equivalent*) at a minimum of 104 UCAS points, which must include at least one A level (or equivalent) in Life or Physical Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Technology, Computing/IT or Finance/Accounting at grade C or above

Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered



This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.

