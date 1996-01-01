Project controls – degree apprenticeship

Site traffic information and cookies

Being able to predictably execute and continuously improve performance is fundamental to having a sustainable, reliable, outstanding projects organisation

Young woman smiling in a meeting
The teams perform a wide range of activities, including estimating, planning, forecasting and cost control, across all stages of the project lifecycle to enable bp to design and deliver efficient and competitive projects.

 

The project controls apprenticeship will lead to a Level 6 qualification and a BSc (Hons) Degree. 

 

During this 4 year programme, you will study the Level 6 Project Controls Professional apprenticeship - London Metropolitan College.

 

Qualified apprentices will also be able to continue their career development to gain professional certifications such as:

  • Association of Project Management Chartered Project Professional
  • Project Management Institute Project Management Practitioner
  • Project Controls Discipline Accreditations

Please note that these qualifications require a technical understanding of major project design and engineering activities, however, will not lead to engineering chartership. 

What to expect

By joining our project controls community, our apprentices will develop their skills working in a ‘real-life’ role helping to ensure projects are delivered to target and providing data which helps project leaders to make critical, informed decisions. Key activity in the role will include:

  • Applying the tools, techniques, benchmarks, and measurements used to plan and lead Major Projects Developing the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, reflecting both bp and contractor roles and responsibilities .
  • Analysing and forecasting project data and information that drive project performance.
  • Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, businesses and teams to deliver meaningful work.
  • Working closely with our major engineering and construction contractors to review and analyse their data including time spent on construction sites in Teesside. 
Requirements

We are looking for people who are motivated to add value to projects through their own personal effectiveness - relationship building and communication skills will be key to success.  You will need to have a keen eye for detail, and be solutions driven - holding yourself and others accountable for delivery.  You will thrive working in a dynamic and diverse environment.  

 

Secure numerical and analytical skills, and an understanding of how project controls contribute to the success of the overall bp agenda will be key to success in this role.

 

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).


You'll also need to have:

 

  • GCSE qualifications A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths
  • A-levels (or equivalent*) at a minimum of 104 UCAS points, which must include at least one A level (or equivalent) in Life or Physical Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Technology, Computing/IT or Finance/Accounting at grade C or above
  •  Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered

 

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.

 

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.

Apply now
Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

