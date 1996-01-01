Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Apprenticeships
  7. Retail data & insights specialist – foundation apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

Retail data & insights specialist – foundation apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

Mobility & convenience (M&C) Europe bring together 9,000 bp and Aral branded retail sites in 13 countries, serving 5 million customers daily. Our customers are individuals, fleets, and partners

Two young women sitting in an informal meeting
Apply now

We want to redefine convenience and mobility in Europe by:

 

  • Saving individuals’ time through easy mobility and convenience solutions, delivering a quality experience, and earning their trust.
  • Reducing fleets’ total costs and fulfil drivers’ needs. 
  • Working with our partners to deliver offers and add value, in a way neither party could achieve alone.
  • Our commitment to safe and reliable operations remains unchanged.

What to expect

Study part-time on a digital business accelerator programme  

 

Over the course of this 2-year programme, you will be responsible for supporting retail operations, and our wider mobility & convenience UK team, in effectively using data to shape and maintain effective tools and process that provide meaningful insight to our colleagues. This enables us to maximise performance and to execute and deliver best-in-class retail operations across our UK company-owned, dealer and franchise estate.


Whilst building future skills with on-the-job experience, you will study part time on a Digital Business Accelerator programme, with full support from an external training provider.  In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the business, as well as a buddy from the Early Careers Talent programme.

 

Group of young people taking a photo

Hints & tips for apprentice recruitment

pdf / 1.8 MB
Download now

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re currently studying A-levels / IB or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). 


You’ll also need to have:

  • GCSE qualifications (Level 2) A*-C or 9 -4 in English and Maths. 

You will not be eligible for this programme if you hold an undergraduate degree in any subject, ir a Level 3 of above qualification in Business or Data. 

 

This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Apply now
Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

pdf / 3.6 MB
Download now
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in the UK

Learn more about our operations in the UK

Digital information brochure

Explore more about our graduate opportunities in our digital brochure

pdf / 4.9 MB
Download now

Join our Talent Community

Sign up to hear all about our early career opportunities