Retail data & insights specialist – foundation apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

Mobility & convenience (M&C) Europe bring together 9,000 bp and Aral branded retail sites in 13 countries, serving 5 million customers daily. Our customers are individuals, fleets, and partners
We want to redefine convenience and mobility in Europe by:
Over the course of this 2-year programme, you will be responsible for supporting retail operations, and our wider mobility & convenience UK team, in effectively using data to shape and maintain effective tools and process that provide meaningful insight to our colleagues. This enables us to maximise performance and to execute and deliver best-in-class retail operations across our UK company-owned, dealer and franchise estate.
Whilst building future skills with on-the-job experience, you will study part time on a Digital Business Accelerator programme, with full support from an external training provider. In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the business, as well as a buddy from the Early Careers Talent programme.
If you’re currently studying A-levels / IB or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You’ll also need to have:
You will not be eligible for this programme if you hold an undergraduate degree in any subject, ir a Level 3 of above qualification in Business or Data.
This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.