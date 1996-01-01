Retail data & insights specialist – foundation apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

If you’re currently studying A-levels / IB or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).



You’ll also need to have:

GCSE qualifications (Level 2) A*-C or 9 -4 in English and Maths.





You will not be eligible for this programme if you hold an undergraduate degree in any subject, ir a Level 3 of above qualification in Business or Data.

This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

