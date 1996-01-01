Service engineer – foundation apprenticeship – Sunbury

As a service engineer apprentice, you will work closely with technology experts that provide bp with capabilities in the definition and operation of critical IT services
Our service engineer apprentices will contribute to the delivery of services from internal squads and external providers to ensure business performance is in line with agreed Service Level Objectives (SLOs), business outcomes, and levels of risk and resilience.
You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards.
You will be working with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome-based services and you will develop skills in collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer pain points, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You'll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process.