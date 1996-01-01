Site traffic information and cookies

Service engineer – foundation apprenticeship – Sunbury

As a service engineer apprentice, you will work closely with technology experts that provide bp with capabilities in the definition and operation of critical IT services

You will learn from these experts to build your own capabilities in site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

 

Join our service engineer foundation apprenticeship to: 

 

  • Grow your skills through exposure to different service areas and bring these transferable skills to support the business in leveraging the capabilities of our technology solutions. 
  • Help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. 
  • Improve our customer experience. 

What to expect

Our service engineer apprentices will contribute to the delivery of services from internal squads and external providers to ensure business performance is in line with agreed Service Level Objectives (SLOs), business outcomes, and levels of risk and resilience. 

 

You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. 

 

You will be working with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome-based services and you will develop skills in collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer pain points, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity.  

Hints & tips for apprentice recruitment

pdf / 1.8 MB
Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

 

You'll also need to have:

  •  Grade 4 (C) in GCSE Maths & English (or equivalent) 
  • 2 x A-levels in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects at grade C or above and have a passion for software development/coding.  
  • We will also consider other relevant level 3 qualifications e.g., apprenticeships or the international baccalaureate.

 

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.

 

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. 

Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

Explore more about our apprenticeship programme in our interactive brochure

pdf / 3.6 MB
