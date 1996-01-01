Service engineer – foundation apprenticeship

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

You'll also need to have:



Grade 4 (C) in GCSE Maths & English (or equivalent)

2 x A-levels in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects at grade C or above and have a passion for software development/coding.

We will also consider other relevant level 3 qualifications e.g., apprenticeships or the international baccalaureate.

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.



Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process.

