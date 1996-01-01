About bp As a global energy business, bp leads the world in powering a cleaner, more sustainable future. And as our business is so diverse, so are the types of people we employ - from engineers and geologists out in the field, to IT professionals, research scientists, financial traders and retail workers. Because of this, our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so your career at bp is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities. In this apprenticeship, you’ll be joining our innovation & engineering (I&E) division on one of our amazing apprenticeship programmes.



Study for a Level 4 software development apprenticeship We’ve embarked on an ambitious plan to modernise and transform through digital. It means more efficiency, more effectiveness and new business models. There’s huge potential for transformation, and you’ll be at the heart of it. As part of our team, you’ll provide innovative, custom built software for bp colleagues and external users. This software either supports revenue earning activity or helps reduce costs within bp functions by automating manual activity. Ultimately, you’ll be helping us become a digital leader in our sector, so we can drive energy transition and solve real-world problems. Developing, improving and crafting new products and services, you’ll focus on at-scale enterprise software development products using Java, C#.Net or Node js. You’ll also be involved in rapid application development on low-code platforms such as Salesforce, Service Now and Microsoft PowerApps. In addition, you’ll look at responsive mobile/web development using React Native, Xamarin and similar frameworks. And you can earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary of £22 100 + £3 000 sign on bonus.

So, who are we looking for? We’re looking for people who really want to work in a global business. You’ll be passionate about writing code - whether formally, or in your spare time. It’s important that you can author and improve technical and systems documentation. To be successful, you must be committed and motivated to studying towards a qualification. You must also be able to work on your own initiative and as part of a team.