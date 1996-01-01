Starting salary £30 800 Canary Wharf, London Trading & shipping (T&S) apprenticeship Our T&S apprenticeship offers a true alternative route into the energy industry for those who don’t intend to go to university. It provides the opportunity to begin developing the behavioural and technical skills you need to build an outstanding career whilst studying for an apprenticeship standard in business or data science.



About bp We’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a diverse team determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion to bring a fresh perspective and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.

About trading & shipping (T&S) As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, T&S keeps the planet’s energy moving. With expertise in physical supply and trading, this part of bp enables over 12 000 customers to make the most of their assets – while offering an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.

Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, T&S is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, our people will be key. That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. In T&S, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse and high performing teams around.

About our foundation apprenticeship programme Over the 2-year programme, you’ll be placed in real business roles and be an active member of your team. These roles could see you supporting commercial trading as part of a financial team, analysing market data or working in the logistics team, managing the movement of the physical trades. Alongside the on-the-job experience, you have the opportunity to study for a Level 3/4 apprenticeship standard, in either a business or data science discipline with full support from an external training provider. In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the T&S business.

So, who are we looking for? We believe in hiring people with the right core competencies and interest, rather than specific technical experience. That’s why, when it comes to our apprenticeship programmes, we welcome applicants from a range of academic subject backgrounds. Most importantly, we’re looking for people who have a real passion to work in a global business. To be successful, you will have the ability to work on your own initiative but also to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent written, verbal communication and numeracy skills, and the ability to prioritize your workload.