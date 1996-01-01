Trading & shipping – foundation apprenticeship

Our Trading & shipping apprenticeship offers a true alternative route into the energy industry for those who don’t intend to go to university
Working with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, we integrate our products and services to provide 12,000 customers in over 140 countries with the best solutions for their energy needs– while offering an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.
Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, T&S is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key.
That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. In T&S, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse, and high performing teams around.
Over the 2-year programme, you’ll be placed in real business roles and be an active member of your team. These roles could see you supporting commercial trading as part of a financial team, analysing market data or working in the logistics team, managing the movement of the physical trades.
Alongside the on-the-job experience, you will study for a Level 3 or 4 apprenticeship standard, in either a Business or Data Science discipline with full support from an external training provider. In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the T&S business as well as a buddy from the apprenticeship programme.
During the application and selection process we will assess you as to where we think your skill set will be best suited, either joining the business track or the operations track. Either way, we expect you to become the future talent for our trading and shipping business.
We believe in hiring people with the right core competencies and interest, rather than specific technical experience. That’s why, when it comes to our apprenticeship programmes, we welcome applicants from a range of academic subject backgrounds.
Most importantly, we’re looking for people who have a real passion to work in a global business.
To be successful, you will have the ability to work on your own initiative but also to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent written, verbal communication and numeracy skills, and the ability to prioritize your workload.
If you’re currently studying A-levels / IB or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
This programme is designed for school leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying for or have a degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. We’re happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments you may require.