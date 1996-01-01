Trading & shipping – foundation apprenticeship

In Trading & shipping (T&S), bp has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses. Its distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows and managing price risk creates valuable customer solutions as well as creating competitive advantage for bp as we work towards decarbonisation. Working with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, we integrate our products and services to provide 12,000 customers in over 140 countries with the best solutions for their energy needs– while offering an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.

Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, T&S is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key. That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. In T&S, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse, and high performing teams around.

What to expect Over the 2-year programme, you’ll be placed in real business roles and be an active member of your team. These roles could see you supporting commercial trading as part of a financial team, analysing market data or working in the logistics team, managing the movement of the physical trades. Alongside the on-the-job experience, you will study for a Level 3 or 4 apprenticeship standard, in either a Business or Data Science discipline with full support from an external training provider. In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the T&S business as well as a buddy from the apprenticeship programme. During the application and selection process we will assess you as to where we think your skill set will be best suited, either joining the business track or the operations track. Either way, we expect you to become the future talent for our trading and shipping business.