Trading & shipping – degree apprenticeship – Canary Wharf

In trading & shipping (T&S), bp has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses
Working with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, we integrate our products and services to provide 12,000 customers in over 140 countries with the best solutions for their energy needs– while offering an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.
Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, T&S is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people
Over the 4-year programme, you’ll be placed in real business roles and be an active member of your team. These roles will be predominately in our trading analytics teams, who generate innovative and independent data-driven insights into global energy markets, working directly with the trading teams using data to monetise the global energy flows alongside unlocking potential in the low carbon space as bp drives the energy transition.
Whilst building future skills with on-the-job experience, you will study part time towards a degree in Data Science, with full support from an external training provider. In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the T&S business as well as a buddy from the Early Careers Talent programme.
If you’re currently studying A-levels / IB or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
You’ll also need to have:
This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.
Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process.