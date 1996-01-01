Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Apprenticeships
  7. Trading & shipping – degree apprenticeship – Canary Wharf

Trading & shipping – degree apprenticeship – Canary Wharf

In trading & shipping (T&S), bp has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses

Young woman wearing telephone headset
Apply now
Its distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows and managing price risk creates valuable customer solutions as well as creating competitive advantage for bp as we work towards decarbonisation.

 

Working with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, we integrate our products and services to provide 12,000 customers in over 140 countries with the best solutions for their energy needs– while offering an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.  

 

Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, T&S is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people 

What to expect

Study part-time towards a degree in Data Science

 

Over the 4-year programme, you’ll be placed in real business roles and be an active member of your team. These roles will be predominately in our trading analytics teams, who generate innovative and independent data-driven insights into global energy markets, working directly with the trading teams using data to monetise the global energy flows alongside unlocking potential in the low carbon space as bp drives the energy transition. 

 

Whilst building future skills with on-the-job experience, you will study part time towards a degree in Data Science, with full support from an external training provider.  In addition, you’ll be guided by an experienced mentor from the T&S business as well as a buddy from the Early Careers Talent programme.

Group of young people taking a photo

Hints & tips for apprentice recruitment

pdf / 1.8 MB
Download now

Requirements

To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2024.

 

If you’re currently studying A-levels / IB or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2024 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). 

 

You’ll also need to have:

  • English and Maths GCSE at grade 4 (C) or above
  • Minimum achieved or predicted 104 UCAS points, which must include at least one A level (or equivalent) in a related subject (e.g., Computer Science, Information Technology, Networking, Software Engineering) at a minimum grade C (or equivalent)

This programme is designed for school leavers & other individuals who do not have a degree. If you’re studying/ have a degree, please apply to our student & graduate opportunities.

 

Details of any travel required as part of your apprenticeship will be clarified during the selection process. 

Apply now
Please note: you can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year only the first application will be processed, and you will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in the UK

Learn more about our operations in the UK

Digital information brochure

Explore more about our graduate opportunities in our digital brochure

pdf / 4.9 MB
Download now

Join our Talent Community

Sign up to hear all about our early career opportunities