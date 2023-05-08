Site traffic information and cookies

US scholarships

Supporting the education and development of students as they pursue their undergraduate degree
Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and the planet. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our Future Talent scholarship is all about.


Open to students studying in the US, our scholarship program provides a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that will help you apply for one of our internships in the future. 

 

As a Future Talent Scholar, you will:

  • learn about bp
  • be inspired by our strategy and 2050 aims
  • discover all kinds of career opportunities
  • work with your peers on a group challenge
  • be prepared for internship applications and your future career

To submit a strong application, show us how our values match yours. If you’re successful in the process, you’ll join a series of engagement events during 2022 – all designed to be a launchpad to our internships. Complete the program, and you’ll be rewarded with $5,000 to help you through your university studies. 

 

Becoming one of our Future Talent Scholars will you put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to an internship with bp. So, take the first step, and apply today.  

Application process

  • An online application form, where you can give us all the key information
  • A virtual Interview, which will link your experiences to our values

