Published:
5 July 2023

Energy demand in buildings is dominated by heating and cooking requirements

Heating accounts for around 50% of the energy used in buildings today, with natural gas the most commonly used fuel. Cooking accounts for 25% of the energy used, dominated by the inefficient use of traditional biomass in emerging economies.

Buildings energy use electrifies while efficiency improves in all regions

Growth in energy demand in buildings slows as space heating and cooking appliances become more efficient and energy conservation increases. The share of electricity in the energy mix rises as fossil fuel boilers are replaced by heat pumps, and rising incomes in the emerging economies leads to increased use of air-conditioning and the phasing out of traditional biomass.

